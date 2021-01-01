Trump Extends Pandemic Immigration Bans Through March
President Trump on Thursday extended his bans on green cards and several types of work visas amid the coronavirus pandemic—despite criticism from the business community. Trump put a freeze on new green cards and certain visas in April and June, claiming the move would protect American workers during the pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. While they were set to expire Dec. 31, the White House has now extended the bans through March 31. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticized the measures, could opt to reverse the extension when he takes office Jan. 20. In October, a federal judge in San Francisco partially blocked the Trump administration from enforcing the work-visa ban, finding it would cause “irreparable harm” to the businesses that sued over the policy.