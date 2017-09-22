Trump: Facebook’s Russia Ads Story Is a ‘Hoax’

CHEAT SHEET
In his latest early-morning tweetstorm, President Trump called the reports of Russian ads on Facebook during the 2016 presidential election a “hoax” and pointed the finger, once again, at former challenger Hillary Clinton: “What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?” The Daily Beast first reported Russian efforts to mobilize Trump voters during the 2016 election via the social-media site, including the use of its events tool to organize rallies and protests. Facebook has agreed to turn over Russian advertisements to congressional investigators. Trump’s tweets on Friday also called Kim Jong Un of North Korea a “madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people.”