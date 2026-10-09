 Skip to main content
ARCH ENEMIES

Trump Faces New Battle Over His Tacky Arch

Local officials are taking bold action to block the president’s 250-foot eyesore.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted organizations and individuals for a fundraising dinner for the new $250 million ballroom addition currently under construction at the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

Donald Trump’s tacky D.C. makeover has taken a hit as local leaders filed a targeted lawsuit in federal court to stop the president from ramming through a massive project without proper legal review.

The all-Democrat five-person leadership board representing a suburban enclave near the nation’s capital filed a 35-page complaint in federal court, accusing federal agencies of ignoring environmental and safety standards in the rush to build the so-called “Arc de Trump.”

President Donald Trump shows images of the concept at the site of the ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026.
FENCED OUT

Trump’s D.C. Desecration Blamed for Brutal Tourist Exodus

Leigh Kimmins

The dispute centers on an island along the river border between the district and Virginia, where officials hope to erect a massive triumphal arch to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. However, critics argue the administration ran a “cursory” review that “improperly dismissed or minimized harms” just to satisfy executive mandates.

A plane comes in for landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) as demonstrators protest US President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch at its planned site in Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Demonstrators protest Trump’s proposed triumphal arch and its kooky proposed additions.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The lawsuit targets key federal entities, including the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti delivered a sharp rebuke of the rush job, stating, “Our community has the most to lose from this egregious and unlawful proposed project. Enough is enough. We will do all we can to hold this administration accountable and to protect and serve the best interests of our community.”

The legal advocacy group Democracy Forward joined the local board in pressing the case. Its president, Skye Perryman, slammed the breakneck speed of the effort, noting, “The president is not allowed to bypass legal review requirements just because he wants to move quickly on his own whims, and NPS clearly violated the law by failing to conduct an adequate review of the arch project.”

County officials warn that the project’s sheer scale could snarl regional traffic, compromise flight safety into nearby Reagan National Airport, and dwarf iconic national historic sites.

The proposed triumphal arch would sit across the Potomac River at the end of the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

The proposed triumphal arch would sit across the Potomac River at the end of the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Play Video

The administration previously floated wild modifications to the location, including turning the area into a fortified site stocked with drones, snipers, and ammunition. Flight attendant union leaders have voiced alarm over those proposals, pointing out the potential flight path hazards near a busy metropolitan airport.

The administration is pressing to secure final approval from a federal planning body by Nov. 5 to begin construction immediately.

However, this lawsuit adds to an existing legal challenge brought by military veterans and preservationists who argue the structure desecrates nearby Arlington National Cemetery.

“The White House and Trump administration has been fastidiously compliant with all procedural and legal requirements and are certain this meritless and dilatory lawsuit will be dismissed,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast.

“The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world,” he added.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW