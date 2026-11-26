Trump Goon Hit With Humiliating Blow After Judge TV Ruling
The Biden-appointed judge slammed the FCC for kowtowing to Trump’s hatred of Jimmy Kimmel.
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A judge has torn down the Trump loyalist heading the Federal Communications Commission for going after a TV network loathed by the president.
D.C. District Court Judge Loren AliKhan, a Biden appointee, issued the scathing takedown in a ruling on the independent agency’s attempt to bring ABC’s broadcast licenses up for early renewal after Donald Trump took issue with a joke by its late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
She wrote that its MAGA chairman Brendan Carr had taken the president’s longtime hatred of Kimmel as his “marching orders.”
“It is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel’s skit on social media and the very next day [the agency] initiated the early license renewal proceedings,” AliKhan wrote in her Wednesday ruling.
She added that Carr’s agency hadn’t even come “close” to justifying what she called an attack on ABC’s First Amendment right to free speech.
Kimmel, 59, joked on his show in April that first lady Melania Trump, 56, had “a glow like an expectant widow” while staging a parody of the then-upcoming White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
But the skit aged like milk after the event itself was disrupted by an actual attempt on the president’s life just two days later.
The comedian’s comments went viral in the aftermath of the shooting. Melania Trump accused Kimmel of spreading “hateful and violent rhetoric,” while the president called on ABC to fire him for the “despicable call to violence.”
Kimmel refused to apologize and insisted it had been “a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am.”
But the furor refused to die down. The network had already briefly suspended the comic the previous September over a gag about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a campus event in Utah.
The FCC’s early review of eight broadcast licenses owned by ABC’s parent company Disney cited diversity concerns as its basis for the move.
ABC and Disney responded by suing the FCC in August over what it said had amounted to a “retaliatory campaign” over Trump’s intense dislike of its programming.
AliKhan has now granted a preliminary injunction preventing the commission from taking any action over its early review of the network’s broadcast licenses.
But she said that a pre-existing probe into diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at the broadcaster would be allowed to continue.
An FCC spokesman told the Washington Post that AliKhan’s ruling was “wrong on the facts and wrong on the law.”
“We will continue to use our lawful authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations,” they went on.
The agency’s sole Democrat, Anna M. Gomez, instead said, “This decision shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights.”
“Every broadcaster facing this pressure should take note and choose courage over capitulation because, as I’ve said from the beginning, the First Amendment is on their side,” she added.
The Daily Beast has contacted ABC, Disney, the White House, and the FCC for further comment.
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