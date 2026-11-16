UNPLUGGED Trump Fight Puts Natalie Harp’s Posting Privileges on Line Will Trump’s influencer-in-chief be locked out of his accounts? KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s young, blonde aide might be legally barred from performing one of her most important duties.

In a new filing in a lawsuit against Trump’s Truth Social platform, the plaintiffs argued that the court should restrict Natalie Harp, 35, and other top aides from posting on the president’s behalf.

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It comes after The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation sued the Trump administration over Truth Social’s new feature, Truth API. Launched Aug. 1, the feature allows high-flying users, like Wall Street firms, an early peek at Trump’s posts on U.S. policy on tariffs, war, and other critical government issues for a staggering $100,000 a month.

At the heart of the claim is whether the president can “sell a head start” on government announcements, according to the filing. But in a filing Friday, the two nonprofit organizations proposed another way to mitigate the damage.

Harp's near-constant proximity to the president has raised questions about the extent of her influence. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

In a new filing, the plaintiffs conceded that if the court will not heed their request to halt the president “from posting, or allowing to be posted, announcements” on Truth Social “so long as ‘Truth API’ is in operation,” then Harp and aide Dan Scavino should be barred from posting.

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“Defendants say no order from this Court could redress Plaintiffs’ injuries..They are wrong twice over,” the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Southern District of New York, reads. “The Court may enter relief against the President himself, and even if it could not, an order against Defendants Harp, Scavino, and other White House staff would reduce the number of official posts sold first to paying subscribers”

Scavino is a famous Trump-attack dog. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast regarding the latest filing, which was submitted Friday.

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The court filing names Trump, Harp, White House deputy chief of staff Scavino, the Executive Office of the President, and the White House, along with “other persons who are in active concert or participation” with them regarding Truth Social.

The court will hear the administration’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday.

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Harp, Trump’s ever-present aide, has long been credited with helping him craft his bonkers Truth Social rants. She began working for Trump in 2022 after leaving her role as anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News.

Harp earned the name “human printer” by printing stories from right-wing websites and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

Trump, for his part, frequently goes on Truth Social tirades, particularly late at night. However, the platform isn’t as popular as it once was.

The social media platform drew 11.8 million visitors in October, down 39 percent from the 19.5 million it attracted a year earlier, according to Similarweb data cited by the media monitor newsletter TheRighting.

It said the number was the lowest since it started tracking the site’s web traffic in August 2025.

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