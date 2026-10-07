‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ Trump Fights to Keep Kennedy Center Plans Secret After Name Snub Donald Trump’s DOJ is trying to stop details of the administration’s renovation plans from coming out in court. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The Trump administration is fighting to keep details of its Kennedy Center renovation plans secret, even as the president pushes to put his name on the Washington landmark.

In a filing Tuesday, Justice Department lawyers urged a federal judge to end discovery in a lawsuit brought by Rep. Joyce Beatty, arguing that the government has provided enough information and that further demands for documents are unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

A US judge ruled in May that the famed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after President Donald Trump and that the name must be removed. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

“Enough is enough,” DOJ lawyers wrote, asking the court to shut down Beatty’s efforts to obtain additional records about Trump’s involvement in the planned overhaul.

Beatty is the sole member of the board seeking to block the president’s plan to close the Kennedy Center for a two-year renovation and to keep Trump from restoring his name on the building after a judge ordered its removal.

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio said Trump “went into a tantrum" during a call with the Kennedy Center board. Evelyn Hockstein/via REUTERS

She has previously described how Trump “went into a tantrum” during a Kennedy Center board meeting last month after losing his latest bid to inscribe his name on the building’s facade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was the most unprofessional thing that I’ve ever witnessed or been a part of,” she said at the time.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“He went into name-calling, everything from trying to say that I was an obstructionist, I was dumb. He said, ‘I think you’re incompetent.’ And I said, ‘I know you’re incompetent.’”

Beatty’s lawyers have filed a motion arguing that the administration has withheld documents that could shed light on Trump’s role in decisions affecting the institution.

Her lawyers have also challenged the administration’s use of presidential privilege to shield communications between Trump and Kennedy Center officials.

But government lawyers asked the court to “order discovery closed immediately” and pushed back against claims that releasing Trump’s communications would reveal misconduct by the administration.

“None of the voluminous evidence provided to her thus far supports her unfounded theories of impropriety,” the DOJ attorneys argued, describing Beatty’s motion as “desperate”.

President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. Stringer ./REUTERS

Congress established the Kennedy Center in 1964 as a “living memorial” to assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

But after returning to office, Trump took control of the storied arts institution, replacing its leadership and installing a board that made him chairman.

In a move that enraged Kennedy’s family, the board—whose members include Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and country crooner Lee Greenwood—subsequently voted to add Trump’s name to the building.

Maria Bartiromo poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2025. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

However, Obama-appointed Judge Christopher Cooper blocked the attempt, prompting the administration to threaten to demolish the center entirely if it didn’t get its way.

Asked last month why it mattered so much to him to have his name on the Kennedy Center, Trump told reporters the place was a “mess.”

Play Video

“The Kennedy Center for many years has lost tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s a big loser, financially. And many other places like that, like Carnegie Hall and various places throughout the country, they lose a lot of money,” he said.

“So for the Trump administration, for me, to... take that long-term and to carry it or to raise money to carry it, I think the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close. It’ll end up being ripped down.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register