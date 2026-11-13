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DROPPING LIKE FLIES

Trump Finally Fires a Man After MAGA Torn Apart in Blue Tsunami

A surprise face is next on the White House chopping block.

Kevin Hassett, Pete Hegseth and Howard Lutnick

The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By Josh Fiallo

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is expected to be the next to leave the White House after a blue tsunami rocked President Donald Trump and his MAGA coalition, a new report has revealed.

Three people familiar with Hassett’s thinking tell Semafor that he has been inquiring about roles outside the administration and intends to throw in the towel “in the coming weeks.”

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett also served in President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

Semafor reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is being eyed as Hassett’s replacement—though he could hold both jobs.

Friday’s revelation, if it holds, will break a streak of Trump only firing top women from his administration. This year alone, that includes former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

Hassett also marks the seventh official to leave his administration after this month’s midterms wipeout.

Hassett was known for desperately trying to spin negative economic data into good news for Trump and the country. In October, he ran to Fox News to spin a gain of only 29,000 jobs—against an expectation of 90,000—in September as a win.

“The thing about the jobs numbers is that they sort of bounce up and down, but if you look at the data from this week it is proving that ‘Trumponomics’ is really working, and this is one reason why markets are celebrating so much,” Hassett said.

He claimed the type of jobs, despite there being tens of thousands fewer than hoped, were still something to celebrate.

Kevin Hassett
PUTTING ON A SMILE

Trump Stooge Is ‘Very, Very Happy’ After Bad Jobs Report

William Vaillancourt

“If you look inside, 12,000 of the jobs were factory construction jobs,” he said. “So, there are 112,000 people building factories right now that weren’t doing it when President Trump took office, and so those factories are going to turn into future jobs, and we’re seeing it even with the groundbreaking the president did yesterday in Texas. And so we’re very, very happy with the numbers this week and I think the markets are, too.”

Hassett’s exit comes a week after comedy legend Bill Murray gatecrashed a CNBC interview to mock him and question why he is always smiling.

Murray was in the Squawk Box studios on Monday morning to promote his new golf travel show, A Course Called Ireland, but he wandered on air early just as the hosts were about to interview Hassett. Once the interview began, Murray could not help but chime in.

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“Why is that man always smiling?” he asked, referring to Hassett’s constant chirpy demeanor. “I’m a little concerned. Not worried, concerned.”

Hassett tried to keep the interview on track, but Murray got to ask him another question later in the segment—again about his perennial smile.

“I would regret it if I didn’t take this opportunity. Could you just say the words ‘My dog just died’? I want to see what happens to your smile,” Murray asked.

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Josh Fiallo
Josh FialloBreaking News Reporter

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