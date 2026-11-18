BITTER PILL Trump Forced Into Humiliating U-Turn Over FDA Goon The Trump administration backtracked after mounting opposition to the official’s nomination. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump has been forced to withdraw his aide Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, marking a humiliating reversal.

The White House said it withdrew the nomination over concerns that Overton lacked congressional support. A key vote on her nomination had been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

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Heidi Overton, right, has been by Donald Trump’s side during the presentation of several MAHA policies. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump, 80, nominated Overton, a physician and prominent abortion opponent, in August. The president must now find another candidate to lead the agency as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presses ahead with his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

“FDA nominee Heidi Overton lacks the support on the Hill to move forward with her confirmation,” a senior administration official told Axios.

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Some MAHA activists had publicly opposed Overton’s nomination, questioning whether she would champion their priorities and rebuild trust already broken by the Trump administration.

Trump must now find another candidate to lead the FDA as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presses ahead with his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Christmas may have come early,” MAHA podcaster and influencer Alex Clark wrote on social media after news of the withdrawal broke.

Overton, a deputy assistant to the president, has also drawn scrutiny for her position on abortion policy, her stance on flavored e-cigarettes, and for supporting scaling back vaccine recommendations.

A reproductive rights group said Overton “posed a serious threat to the future of medication abortion access.”

“Voters rejected that anti-abortion agenda nationwide, and our members kept the pressure on to tank her confirmation,” said Mini Timmaraju, the president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All. “If Republicans try to rush through another nominee who threatens our healthcare, we’re ready to keep fighting.”

Trump nominated Overton in August. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said he had “strong concerns” about how Overton was shaping the Trump administration’s push to scale back childhood vaccine recommendations, which he said was “almost disqualifying.”

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a physician who chairs the congressional MAHA Caucus, is being considered for the FDA job, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Marshall has been one of Kennedy’s closest allies in Congress. He founded the caucus in December 2024, before Kennedy was confirmed as health secretary, to support Kennedy’s efforts to combat chronic disease and improve Americans’ diets.

Marshall lost to Adam Hamilton in the midterms, becoming the first Republican in nearly a century to lose a Senate race in Kansas.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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