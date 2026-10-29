CAUGHT RED-HANDED Trump ‘Front Row Joe’ Arrested on Vile Sex Crime Charges The Ohio restaurant owner is a longtime Trump devotee.

A Trump superfan who regularly sits in the front row at the president’s events has been busted for possessing disturbing images of children.

Adam Radogna, a 37-year-old Ohio restaurant owner, was indicted by a grand jury for possessing dozens of images containing child sexual abuse material, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

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Adam Radogna's Facebook page is full of photos of him with President Donald Trump and other MAGAworld figures. Adam Radogna on Facebook

A search warrant was executed at Radogna’s home in Brook Park, a working-class neighborhood southwest of Cleveland, after a joint federal and state investigation identified his residence as a potential location for child sexual abuse material. The search yielded multiple troubling files on Radogna’s devices, the prosecutor’s office said.

“Arresting creeps like Adam Radogna demonstrates why law enforcement has to be proactive in finding these predators,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement.

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Adamo’s, the Italian restaurant Radogna owns, defended him in a Facebook post that now appears to have been taken down.

Radogna runs an Italian restaurant in Ohio. Adam Radogna on Facebook

“Thank you for your continued patronage AS WE REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS as our attorney fights baseless and false allegations levied against our owner,” the post read, according to an ABC News report. “We appreciate your continued support as we expect speedy exoneration.”

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Radogna is a loud and proud “Front Row Joe”—a small subset of Trump fanatics who spend days camping to secure prime spots at a presidential event.

In 2024, he told NJ.com that he had been to more than 40 rallies.

Radogna is a certified "front row Joe." Adam Radogna on Facebook

“We have members from all over the country. It’s no more than 30 or 40 of us and we just love to support Donald Trump,” he said at the time. “He knows who we are and we’ve all met him.”

Radogna’s social media presence centers on his devotion to President Donald Trump. On Truth Social, Radogna declares that he is “#ULTRAMAGA.” On X, his bio reads, “Trump Forever 🇺🇲.” His last posts on both platforms were in November 2024, when he exclaimed, “WE DID IT! 45 & 47! 🇺🇲”

On Facebook, Radogna’s profile and cover photos show him smiling and shaking hands with Trump, and an archive of his profile pictures includes photos with Donald Jr., Pete Hegseth, Kayleigh McEnany, and Lauren Boebert.

His photo archive also features Donald Jr., Lauren Boebert, Pete Hegseth, and Kayleigh McEnany. Adam Radogna on Facebook

He typically gets hundreds of likes on his photos, while the comment section is often flooded with the American flag.

After news broke about his arrest, however, his Facebook friends didn’t hold back.

“Ummm…. Yeah about you… you were a good dude so we thought…. And local… sorry we don’t f— with Child porn! F---ing stupid kiddie fiddler! Hope you get that shank on prison,” one person wrote on Radogna’s page.

Others were skeptical of the charges against Radogna.

“Bro that cant be real you got set up or something,” one Facebook friend wrote. “Seriously there is no way your [sic] a kid toucher.”

Radogna, who posted $75,000 bond on October 23, will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.

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