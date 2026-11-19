LAST IN LINE Trump Gets Crushed by Putin and Xi in Brutal Popularity Contest The U.S. president has outdone his strongman pals in a race to the bottom.

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President Donald Trump fell dead last in a popularity contest among his own strongman peers, CNN’s data guru has revealed.

Trump, 80, is the least liked world leader in a three-way race against Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday on the heels of the three leaders’ first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of a high-powered summit in China.

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CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said President Donald Trump lost in a popularity contest against his Chinese and Russian counterparts. Harry Enten on CNN

“When they see Xi, Putin, or a representation of him and Trump, what do they see? They see a race to the bottom that Donald John Trump is winning,” Enten said on CNN News Central.

A survey of more than 42,000 people across 36 countries conducted by Pew Research in spring 2026 found that 53 percent had no confidence in Xi, 65 percent expressed zero confidence in Putin, and a staggering 76 percent placed no confidence in Trump.

The three leaders held their first trilateral meeting in China. Andres Martinez Casares/via Reuters

That means only 34 percent of people worldwide expressed confidence in Xi, 31 percent in Putin, and a measly 23 percent in Trump, putting their world’s net confidence rating at -19 points, -34 points, and -53 points, respectively.

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“We’re talking worldwide here. So none of these three gentlemen are popular, but Donald John Trump is by far the least popular. He’s down there in the China Sea,” Enten said. “My goodness gracious, getting absolutely crushed by two men who are not too popular themselves.”

Greetings seemed warm among Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Iori Sagisawa/via REUTERS

Trump appeared in high spirits as he met with Xi and Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. Social media has been flooded with clips of Trump extending his hand out to Xi as they took an escalator side by side, and calling Putin his “friend” as he came in for a handshake.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said of Putin. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

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Instead, Putin declared he would not negotiate a ceasefire to end the years-long war with Ukraine and lashed out at the International Criminal Court.

It’s no wonder that Trump got poor marks from Americans about his handling of foreign policy when compared to his predecessors, according to Enten’s aggregate of data from CNN, ABC, and Washington Post polls.

Surveys found that 70 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job on foreign policy, which Enten said was “by far the highest disapproval rating” when set against Barack Obama’s 54 percent, George Bush’s 61 percent, Bill Clinton’s 25 percent, and Ronald Reagan’s 34 percent at the same point in their respective terms.

“This is nearly three times record-breaking in the way that you simply put do not wanna be breaking records,” Enten said.

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