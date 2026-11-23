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President Donald Trump has claimed that his tech billionaire buddy’s wife of more than 40 years is just fine with her husband’s infidelity.

Trump, 80, told The New York Times that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has patched things up with his wife, Lori, after three allegations of his extramarital affairs, including two with subordinates at his company, came to light.

“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” the president told the newspaper during a phone interview on Monday. “She’s a fantastic woman.”

The Huangs have been married since 1985. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Nvidia for comment.

Trump spoke with the Times shortly after Huang, 63, was reinstated as president and CEO of the world’s second-most valuable company in an unprecedented reversal of his forced resignation.

Trump played a major role in getting his billionaire pal back in charge at Nvidia. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The newspaper reported that Trump was largely responsible for the company board’s decision to bring Huang back into the fold, assuring them over several days that the co-founder was not a national security risk and would not face criminal charges.

“I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn’t know it was going to have this kind of an impact,” Trump told the Times. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.”

The president celebrated his friend’s comeback in a Truth Social post on Monday, calling him a “Great Patriot” and a “National Treasure.”

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s president and CEO on November 12 amid allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.

The tech giant, whose net worth exceeds $160 billion, married his college sweetheart Lori Mills in 1985, when he was 22. The couple has two adult children together: Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34. Both Spencer and Madison work at Nvidia.

The Huangs, from left: Madison, Lori, Jensen, Spencer. MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed, in a message to employees on November 8.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message to the company, which the Daily Beast obtained. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

American intelligence determined that Alice Huang, who is not related to the billionaire, was suspected of spying for Beijing and illegally smuggling Nvidia’s chips into China. The Times reported that she was in contact with China’s Ministry of State Security, its primary spy agency, for more than a year during her relationship with the Nvidia boss.

Huang also faced allegations of having an affair with Kimberly Powell, his vice president of healthcare, and another Nvidia employee whose identity was not disclosed.

Huang pictured cozying up with Alice, an alleged Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Trump, who holds as much as $62 million in Nvidia stock, has repeatedly downplayed Huang’s infidelity. A White House aide told the Times earlier this month that the president saw Huang’s scandal more through the lens of adultery rather than a security threat to the nation.

Several Nvidia employees told the Times that Huang and Powell (pictured) were seen being affectionate with each other. NVIDIA

“Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy, and—I don’t know if that’s been determined yet—but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different,” he told Stephen A. Smith during an interview earlier this month. “But I can tell you this: somehow, he’ll end up on his feet.”

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The president dismissed the weight of his friend’s alleged affairs again to the Times on Monday, saying that Huang never should have stepped down in the first place and that the public outrage was because “sex sells better than stocks.”