The 29-year-old official was once fired from JD Vance’s Senate office after his alarming Reddit posts were exposed.

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A Trump official has been busted repeatedly defending speeding in online forums—months after he was jailed for driving 109 mph on an interstate highway.

Aaron Kofsky, a senior official at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and former adviser to JD Vance, made bonkers comments on Reddit arguing that “speed is not inherently dangerous” months after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 66 at 2 a.m., according to summons and posts reviewed by CNN.

Aaron Kofsky, 29, is a senior official at the Federal Housing Finance Agency. RSW Regional Jail

The 29-year-old official is listed as the FHFA’s acting deputy director for the Division of Housing Mission and Goals. He joined the agency in 2025, a year after he was fired from Vance’s Senate office over a WIRED investigation that uncovered his Reddit posts about cocaine use.

On April 18, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia pulled over Kofsky for driving nearly 40 mph above the posted speed limit, which is considered reckless driving under state law and punishable by up to a year in jail plus a $2,500 fine.

Kofsky was busted driving over the speed limit on Interstate 66 in Virginia. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

On Aug. 12, Kofsky was sentenced to 90 days in jail, a $2,500 fine, and a six-month license suspension, among others. He was ordered to report to jail on Aug. 24.

The day after his sentencing, Kofsky appeared chatty and chimed in on a Reddit thread about driving titled, “What’s with the exponential rise of slowpokes?”

“If the U.S. actually cared about driver safety and efficiency of roadways, the licensing process would be more difficult and speed limits would be increased,” he wrote without a hint of irony. “It’s frankly quite scary how easy it is to get a license in the U.S.”

PsychoticMammal on Reddit

CNN said it confirmed that Kofsky ran an account under the username “PsychoticMammal” by reviewing biographical details from the user’s posts and by connecting the username to earlier reporting by WIRED.

Two days after his sentencing, Kofsky continued arguing with strangers on the internet about driving. He wrote in another Reddit thread that distracted driving is “by far and away the most dangerous driving habit to you and those around you.”

“Speed is not inherently dangerous as an isolated variable—if it was, Germany would have a much higher accident and accident fatality rate than the U.S., but it’s the opposite,” he argued. “Speed only becomes dangerous when paired with poorly trained drivers. Which when compared with other developed countries, can be traced to difficulty and rigor of obtaining a license.”

PsychoticMammal on Reddit

In another comment on the same thread, Kofsky wrote, “Excessive speed isn’t even in the same level as distracted driving. To lump them together is a logical fallacy.”

About a week before he was scheduled to report to jail, Kofsky wrote in another driving forum that “once I’m completely off the clutch I’ll gun it if I want to have some fun.”

On Aug. 25, the day after Kofsky was due to report to jail, the FHFA identified him as the agency’s point of contact for anyone seeking more information about a new policy that was published in the Federal Register. Kofsky spent that night in jail.

The FHFA, led by Trump loyalist Bill Pulte, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The twentysomething Trump official is no stranger to controversy. In October 2024, a WIRED investigation found that Kofsky had made posts on Reddit declaring that “coke is my second favorite drug behind opiates.”

At the time, Kofsky said in a statement sent by Vance’s office that he “struggled with drug use, which in my case was mostly an attempt to self-medicate against the effects of epilepsy and epilepsy medication,” adding that he regretted posting the comments and was “thankful to say that part of my life is behind me.”