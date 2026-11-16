Trump Goon Cornered Over His Vote Against FAA Funding
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was pressed on his 2019 vote against providing the FAA with billions of dollars in additional funding.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was reduced to a nervous chuckle as a reporter pressed him on his 2019 vote against additional FAA funding.
On Monday, Duffy, 55, took questions on CNBC’s Squawk Box for the final leg of his six-network media blitz after a nationwide ground stop of U.S. flights.
The embattled transportation secretary had been calling for $30 billion in additional funding for the FAA, which he increased by $20 billion on the very day the FAA suffered a nationwide systems failure.
However, Squawk Box co-host Becky Quick pointed to Duffy’s January 2019 vote against giving the FAA an additional $10 billion while he was a House Republican.
“When you were a congressman from Wisconsin, in 2019, you actually voted against support for the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriation Act, and that would’ve given more funding to the FAA. Do you regret that vote?” Quick asked.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Duffy pushed back on the question, suggesting he had voted in favor of all additional funding for the FAA.
“No, no I’ve seen those articles,” Duffy said. “All of the FAA reauthorizations that funded the FAA, I voted for all of those. That vote was not a funding proposal for the FAA, I was on the record voting for all the FAA funding.”
The 2019 appropriations package—taken to the floor during a government shutdown—included more than $10.4 billion for FAA research, navigation facilities and traffic operations.
Republican House members opposed it, believing Trump would veto the bill or that it would not provide enough to fund air traffic control programs.
The bill ultimately passed both chambers and, combined with another compensation spending package, gave the FAA $17.5 billion for fiscal year 2019. Prior to that vote, Duffy voted in favor of bills that reauthorized or continued FAA funding in 2012, 2014, and 2018.
The transportation secretary added that it was the sole responsibility of the current Congress to keep planes in the air.
“Are you going to all vote for funding that will allow us to fix the system? That’s the question of this moment, at this time, for this Congress.”
On Friday night, during the four-hour nationwide ground stop, Duffy maintained that “barely anything was done” with congressionally-approved FAA funds in the past.
“If you look to the past administrations going back 25 years, $15 billion dollars has been given to the FAA to fix this air traffic control system. And guess what? Barely anything was done,” Duffy said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…