CRACKING DOWN Trump Goon Cornered Over Timing of Arrest of Top Democrat The attorney general announced drug charges against a top Virginia Democrat at a press conference.

Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed back on questions over the timing of a top Trump critic being charged less than two weeks before the midterm elections.

Virginia state Senate president Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas was one of seven people indicted and taken into federal custody on Thursday as part of a drug trafficking and money laundering case.

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Blanche held a press conference in Virginia to announce the charges while standing alongside FBI director Kash Patel. The top law enforcement officer said Lucas “approved and directed criminal activities and other activities to benefit the affairs of the Lucas Enterprise.”

Lucas’s two daughters, Lisa Lucas Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb, along with her grandson Ryan Eichelberger, were among the other six individuals indicted. They were expected to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, pictured in June, claims she is being politically targeted as a fierce critic of the Trump administration. Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Getty Images

While Lucas is not up for reelection in two weeks, her daughter Lucas Burke is on the ballot in Virginia as a candidate for the Portsmouth City Council.

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Blanche pushed back on the timing, arguing that announcing so close to an election was not improper.

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“I think you’re referring to the 60-day or 90-day practice, which is not in writing,” Blanche responded to a reporter questioning the timing. “That’s not a part of the justice manual.”

The 60-day rule is a longstanding practice for the Justice Department to avoid taking public steps in a criminal case in the run-up to Election Day, which could be viewed as election meddling.

A grand jury in the East District of Virginia returned the indictment against the seven individuals on October 14.

Lucas is facing five charges, including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to money launder, conspiracy to commit fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Blanche argued she allegedly supervised the laundering of the proceeds and used her political influence to demand and accept a bribe, and attempted to influence state legislation to benefit her family, and that the charges “reflect the alleged behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche holding a press conference in Virginia about the charges brought against Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas. CSPAN

But the senator fired back, saying she was being politically targeted.

“Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother,” the statement read. “I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now.”

“I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down,” she added.

The top state lawmaker's response to charges brought by the Justice Department. X

The White House rapid response team quickly touted the charges on social media with a clip from Blanche’s appearance.

A reporter pointed out that it is rare for the U.S. attorney general and FBI director to announce such a case at a press conference, but Blanche defended their participation.

“I think it’s my responsibility and Director Patel’s responsibility to be open and transparent at the right times with all of you, with the American people, about the charges we’re bringing,” Blanche claimed. “She’s been a member of the Senate in Virginia, I think since 1990 or so.”

The attorney general pointed out that the investigation had been going on for months. It was widely reported when the FBI raided her co-owned cannabis business and legislative office in May.

“We determined that it was appropriate to have this press conference today. We’re not going to continue to speak about the case,” Blanche said.

Moments later, he reported that their action “does not violate the 60-day rule or whatever rule, which is not even a rule; it’s just a practice.”

In response to Lucas’ claims, he insisted, “We don’t do political paybacks.”

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