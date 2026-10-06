Trump Goon Exposes Sinister Oval Office Election Denier Summit

President Donald Trump secretly met with notorious election denier Tina Peters at the White House this week to talk about his version of election integrity, a Trump ally has revealed.

Former acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, who defended the Jan. 6 rioters and calls himself “Eagle Ed,” said the pair met for hours this week.

“Let me break some news: Just hours ago, maybe two hours ago, Tina Peters, you know, from Colorado, was in the Oval Office meeting with the President on election integrity, and they were talking about the plans,” he revealed to conservative commentator Eric Bolling.

Martin's office, naturally, has a portrait of Trump hanging on the wall. Real America's Voice

Peters had been sentenced to nine years in prison for tampering with elections in Colorado to try and find evidence to go along with Trump’s crackpot theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump put heavy pressure on Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to pardon her, which he eventually did as he commuted her sentence, much to the dismay of his fellow Democrats.

Martin referred to Peters as an innocent “famous Colorado clerk” as he further described her meeting with the president.

“And so when Tina Peters, you know, famous Colorado clerk, was in the Oval Office today just two hours ago talking about this question, the president’s taking it seriously,” he said.

Tina Peters tried to find evidence in Colorado that the election was stolen from Trump. AAron Ontiveroz/via REUTERS

He added the threat that “If the Congress won’t pass the Save America Act and they won’t, then the President’s going to have to do what he’s going to do. And it is not a local issue when it’s national security, and it’s clearly national security. So we’ll see how it plays out.”

Martin was prominently involved in Trump’s crazed “Stop the Steal” movement in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as he served on the board of the Patriot Freedom Project, which raised money to support defendants from the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt and their families.

Trump tried and failed to appoint him as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, but he was essentially ousted from his appointment as it became clear he would not have the votes in the Senate to be confirmed.

Ed Martin was essentially ousted from his role before it became official. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The president’s meeting with Peters comes just weeks ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, in which Republicans are expected to face a catastrophe at the ballot box, and Democrats are warning that Trump is trying to find ways to meddle with things.

Trump has tried to sow doubt in the upcoming election already, as he has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in voting is rife with cheating.

Trump is already trying to put doubt on the upcoming elections. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“No, vote by mail or vote in person. I’d rather have a vote in person. But they can vote by mail if they want, because we seem to have no choice,” Trump said at a rally this week, as he claimed without evidence that mail-in voting is rife with cheating. “What we’re concerned about is there seems to be a lot of- not seems to be, there is a lot of cheating in vote by mail.”