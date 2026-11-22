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There’s seemingly nothing Donald Trump values more than loyalty: with the notable exception of a fiscal donation to one of his vanity projects.

The president, 80, was reportedly mulling over ousting his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, after he was caught making contradictory comments about the extent of his relationship with the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But after Lutnick, 65, made a $25 million donation to Trump’s presidential library earlier this year, Trump appeared to drop the subject, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Billionaire Lutnick has had a decades-long relationship with the president. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

Lutnick, a billionaire hailing from Wall Street, and Trump have maintained a close friendship for decades after meeting on New York’s social circuit.

Their friendship was strained earlier this year, after Lutnick appeared in documents made public by the Department of Justice and the FBI that underscore his relationship with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

In one undated photograph, for example, a smiling Lutnick is seen trailing Epstein on his Caribbean island.

An undated photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick (in blue shirt) on Epstein's island in the Caribbean. DOJ

The secretary admitted to the Senate Appropriations Committee in February that his wife, children, and their nannies traveled to the disgraced financier’s island with him. Prior to that, he lied about his relationship with Epstein, claiming he cut off contact shortly after meeting him in 2005. Documents from the Epstein files revealed that the pair exchanged emails well afterward, including after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Lutnick’s final communications with Epstein over email were in 2018, the year before he died.

Last month, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a probe after Simon Andriesz, the banker who blew the whistle on the extent of Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein, died by suicide at 57.

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Andriesz also spent a decade alleging serious misconduct at BGC Financial—the brokerage formerly run by Lutnick—and that senior management failed to address the wrongdoing. BGC denies the allegations.

Famously, Trump also had a close relationship with Epstein, who once referred to the president as his closest friend. The president has asserted the two fell out in the aughts and has repeatedly denied any involvement in his crimes.

While Lutnick appears to have absolved himself with Trump regarding Epstein, the former Cantor Fitzgerald head has faced growing calls for his resignation in the wake of Nvidia head Jensen Huang’s resignation.

President Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and their then girlfriends, including First Lady Melania Trump, in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Lutnick previously boasted that he gave Huang “really easy access” to Trump, who greenlit a deal to sell AI chips to China. Earlier this month, the married CEO was outed for having several affairs, including a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy that has sparked national security concerns.

As Tump and Huang grew closer, Nvidia committed $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom. Huang also traveled to China with the president in May for his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Still, even as senior White House officials are reportedly discussing whether Lutnick should be axed, Trump has defended his friend.

“He’s a different kind of a guy, very good businessman. He’s not traditional,” Trump said during a White House press conference on Friday.