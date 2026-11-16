RATTLED? Top Trump Goon Loses It Over Travel Fiasco Steven Cheung lashed out in response to a joke about the chaos. Marco Bello/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s White House communications director raged at Democrat Pete Buttigieg for mocking the administration’s handling of the chaos affecting air travel.

Commercial flights across the country were disrupted for days after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide groundstop on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

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Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the “What’s Next” conference in Denver, Colorado, took the opportunity to swipe at his successor, Sean Duffy.

“I’ll begin with a public service announcement,” Buttigieg told reporters, according to Fox News, adding, “I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights or get a refund per your rights.”

@StevenCheung47/X

“The system has many redundancies in it, so that normally, if there’s one point of failure, something else can catch it,” Buttigieg continued. “It is not clear to me why that redundancy did not prevent an outage of this magnitude.”

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Cheung flipped out at Buttigieg’s comments on X, jibing at him and sharing a New York Post article that claimed the former secretary focused more on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies than on updating waning air traffic control systems while in office.

Pete Buttigieg was the Secretary of Transportation under Joe Biden. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Rich coming from Buttigieg who wasted billions of taxpayer dollars by prioritizing absurd DEI programs instead of actually trying to modernize the system during his time,” Cheung wroted.

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“Also, lay off the drinks, you’re getting sloppy.”

Separately, he shared a grab of the Post article, titled “Pete Buttigieg’s DOT spent $80 billion on DEI grants, delayed air traffic control upgrades: records, industry insiders.”

“DEI Boot-edge-edge,” he wrote, mocking the 44-year-old’s surname.

The article claimed that Buttigieg, who is widely considered a contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, “shelled out tens of billions of dollars on a DEI agenda” rather than fixing the aging systems President Trump now blames for last week’s travel chaos.

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During his time as Transportation Secretary, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set aside $5 billion—$1 billion per year over five years—to upgrade the foundation of the FAA’s air traffic control.

A Snopes investigation last year found the $80 billion figure unverified and could not replicate it using federal spending databases.

Furthermore, DOT records show those grants largely funded physical construction—such as roads, bridges, and transit in underserved urban and rural areas—rather than standalone DEI programs, and comparing a four-year total to a single fiscal year’s budget overlooks that $80 billion would represent roughly 13 percent of the more than $600 billion the department oversaw during Buttigieg’s four-year tenure.

Meanwhile, the administration has offered mixed accounts of the cause of the stop. Duffy said the cause is still under investigation and suggested that a contractor might have made an error, or equipment might have failed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin looks on at the White House after the FAA issued a national ground stop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin subsequently blamed aging infrastructure, and Trump told Fox News the same thing.

Experts hinted that a mishap with a new FAA system upgrade—“SMART,” a cloud-based, AI-supported air traffic management platform that was scheduled to go live on Friday—could be to blame.

At a Friday press conference, Duffy demanded $50 billion in federal funding to modernize the system, despite having voted against a 2019 spending bill that included more than $10 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration during his time in Congress.

“The president’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion,” Duffy said. “Let’s invest so we never have to come at 8:30 at night and have a press conference on why air travel was shut down.”

Buttigieg has been contacted for comment.

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