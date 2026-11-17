STRUGGLING Trump Goon Cornered on Spate of Major Outages Markwayne Mullin once again struggled to give a straight answer on the widespread outages.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had a rough go of it on CNBC as he struggled to explain widespread outages plaguing major U.S. institutions.

Co-anchors Joe Kernen and Becky Quick pushed Mullin, 49, to account for widespread outages affecting nearly every U.S. bank and technology company, as well as the unprecedented U.S. ground stop last Friday. Kernen, the pro-Trump anchor, even tried to give him a layup as he asked about conspiracy theories, but Mullin still fell flat.

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“I don’t know whether you’ve noticed, but conspiracy theories get a lot of traction nowadays, and it—you can’t help but think, look at everything that’s happened in the last three weeks or so,” Kernen began.

“And you know, we’re at war with Iran. Do we know none of this is cyber attacks or cyber crime? Is it really all just some weird server in Arkansas? Mr. Secretary, what do we know?” Kernen asked.

Mullin struggled to provide a clear answer. Squawk Box/CNBC

Mullin responded, “There’s no cyber threat that’s taking place. The homeland is very secure.”

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“And there’s a lot of experts that’s talking about what they suspect and they pass it off as truth, but none of them are in the room,” Mullin continued. “If we had somebody to blame, it’d be great because we’d be able to punch them back.

Quick then took over the conversation as she peppered him for more information.

“Nobody has said this is definitely not a cyber attack. They’ve said we don’t see any signs of it. And by the way if I was Iran or somebody, I wouldn’t say it either, because I wouldn’t want you to bomb me,” she said.

Mullin answered, saying, “I can tell you that we have the experts in the room. I can tell you 90—I mean, nothing’s 100 percent, but I can tell you 98 percent certainty this isn’t a cyber attack.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, wearing no shirt, offered conflicting explantions on the FAA groundstop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

He then repeated head-scratching remarks he made on Fox News Monday night, when he quoted “one guy in the tech industry” who told him AI could be responsible for Monday’s disruptions to systems at several large banks and United Airlines.

“Now you see what the best way it was described to me, and I want to be very clear, the FAA issue was because they’re working on 50-year-old equipment with copper wire, that should be fiber. And it is this is completely separate issue than what you’re seeing with the other companies,” Mullin said.

“But the way it was described to me is basically that the and this is from a leading tech industry, actually the owner and I can’t and it wasn’t Elon, I want to make that very clear,” he added, clearing Elon Musk’s name. “The gentleman asked me not to use his name, basically said that our computers that we have today and the programs we’re putting on them isn’t able to keep up with it. Used to we had computers that were more powerful than the technology.”

The groundstop created travel chaos. RYAN MURPHY/REUTERS

Mullin then provided a solution to the chaos.

“Maybe that’s the lesson that these companies need to start doing before they do an upgrade is saying, ‘Hey, customers, we’re going to be doing a scheduled upgrade. These are the possible disruptions for a short period of time,’ that way. All this, you know, conspiracy theory or supposedly experts that go out there and have an opinion about it will be able to be a little more relaxed.”

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