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Donald Trump’s man in Ottawa has suffered a Thanksgiving humiliation as Canada’s government was handed a mass petition calling for his expulsion.

Nearly 290,000 Canadians signed a petition calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to declare U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra “persona non grata” and revoke his diplomatic status.

The nonbinding petition has now been presented to the House of Commons and requires a formal response from the government because of the number of people who have signed it.

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra pictured (L) as Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hold a bilateral meeting. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hoekstra, 72, has shared Trump’s Truth Social posts referring to Canada as the “51st state.” The former U.S. congressman described Trump’s threat as a “term of endearment” and questioned why Canadians were offended by his ally’s “generous offer.”

“He has been repeatedly abusive and insulting to Canadians,” lawmaker Elizabeth May said as she formally presented the petition on Thursday, calling Hoekstra “the most undiplomatic diplomat” Canada has ever seen.

“And with that, I wish him a happy Thanksgiving,” added May, who was born in the United States. “I think there are other countries he’d be happier living in.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department for comment.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak to reporters in the Oval Office. Trump's relationship with Canadians has tanked. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hoekstra also drew headlines for accusing Canadian officials of meddling in U.S. elections. He cited Canadian politicians’ criticism of tariffs in U.S. media and an anti-tariff ad that Ontario aired on U.S. television.

Canadians should “keep your nose out of American politics,” he told a Canadian podcast last month.

The petition, launched by Calgary resident Leanne Walker on July 21, accuses Hoekstra of breaching diplomatic protocol by interfering in Canada’s internal affairs.

Walker told CBC News in August that she “hopes the petition will send a message.”

“It’s beyond what I expected out of this,” she said.

“It tells me that it’s not a fringe issue, and that a lot of Canadians are uncomfortable with how Hoekstra has been repeating Trump talking points about our sovereignty and Canada as a whole.”

She added: “Words from someone in his position carry immense weight, and normalizing that kind of rhetoric can have real consequences.”

Carney’s government must respond to the petition within 45 days.