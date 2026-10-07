GROSS ENCOUNTERS Trump Goon’s Disgusting Restaurant Meltdown Revealed The vile revelation was just one of many damning details exposed in a shock report about the top Cabinet member.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had a revolting meltdown after protesters confronted him at a fancy restaurant, it has been revealed.

In December 2025, members of the activist group CodePink heckled Bessent while he ate at the Brazilian-influenced Italian restaurant Reveler’s Hour in Washington, D.C., where a starter of grilled carrots cost $19, and encouraged other diners to give him a mock toast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

“So let’s give it up for the man who is eating in peace as people starve across the world based on his sanctions, which are economic warfare,” CodePink organizer Olivia DiNucci said.

Bessent first responded to the demonstration by sarcastically raising his glass and calling the protesters “ignorant.” The Treasury secretary then “erupted” at the restaurant’s owner for not removing them, then spat in his own food and left, sources, including the owner, told The Wall Street Journal.

Scott Bessent had booed the protesters before taking his anger to the next level. CodePink

The disgusting detail about Bessent featured as part of a wider profile of the top Donald Trump ally, which revealed how often he explodes into temper tantrums.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes throwing his daily briefing book against the wall because he was so angry about how the binder of notes was organized—an incident that Bessent denies.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Current and former officials claimed that Bessent often shouts at his communications staff over stories or headlines he doesn’t like.

In January, Bessent reportedly yelled at John Hurley, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, so loudly after his lack of progress on an investigation into fraud allegations in Minnesota’s Somali community that he could be heard through the walls.

One former Treasury official said Bessent has been desperate to project a “tough-guy image” while leading the department.

Trump appears to be pleased with Bessent’s work and joked at an event in Nevada in April that he had “created a monster.”

Scott Bessent’s approach to the job is said to have improved his standing with Donald Trump. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

However, Bessent’s frequent outbursts have negatively affected staff. Some aides have become wary of approaching him if he is in a foul mood and even swap advice on how to avoid him when he is angry. Several officials told the Journal that they are relieved when Bessent is away from the office.

Multiple people within the department have also left or been fired under Bessent’s leadership. This includes dozens of non-Senate-confirmed officials and seven more crucial Senate-confirmed officials, only one of whom has been replaced.

Sources said Bessent’s reputation as a tough boss made filling vacancies at the department difficult. Several people have decided they don’t want to work at the Treasury because of the rumors they have heard about Bessent’s behavior, the sources said.

“He’s a good person, but he’s got a tripwire and he’s got a temper,” former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told the Journal. “We got a purpose and mission here, and we’re mission oriented. And I’m not interested in your feelings. If your feelings are hurt, I’m sorry, but get the f--- out of here.”

A Treasury Department spokesperson did not respond to the spitting allegation when approached for comment.

“The American people elected President Trump to make Washington work for them, and Secretary Bessent has tirelessly carried out that mandate,” the spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

This is not the first time Bessent’s temper has generated headlines. Last May, The Atlantic reported that Bessent and Elon Musk got into a furious yelling match in the corridors of the White House over who should run the IRS.

Bessent is said to have repeatedly yelled “f--- you” in Musk’s face during the intense exchange just a matter of feet away from Trump.

Elon Musk had to deny that Scott Bessent gave him the black eye he had in May 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Bannon described to The Washington Post how Musk thrust his shoulder into Bessent’s rib cage “like a rugby player,” with several people having to pull the pair apart.

The White House defended Bessent’s aggressive management style. “The level of professionalism and accountability Secretary Bessent has instilled department-wide is one of the great accomplishments of this administration,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Journal.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register