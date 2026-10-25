'STOP IT' Trump Goon Loses It On CNN Over Trump’s Election Meddling Todd Blanche unraveled after being questioned on the very real possibility of Trump trying to overturn results in the upcoming midterm elections.

Attorney General Todd Blanche lost his cool with CNN’s Dana Bash when she asked him about President Donald Trump potentially meddling in the upcoming midterm election.

The Trump administration has set off alarm bells by preemptively asking a federal court to block certification of the Alaska Senate race if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, arguing that confusion over another candidate with the same name running will taint the election outcome. The administration has claimed without providing evidence that the other Dan Sullivan was put into the race as a ploy by Democrats to confuse Republican voters.

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Trump has campaigned on behalf of Dan Sullivan. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In a fiery interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Bash referenced a Truth Social post from Trump in which he proclaimed that “Democrats are trying to steal this important Republican Seat” in reference to that race.

“He’s admitting it’s political,” Bash told Blanche. “Do you see your job as helping Republicans keep the seat?”

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“He’s not admitting it’s political!” Blanche shot back. “Wait, you’re saying that a president’s saying that there’s something improper happening at the ballots is necessarily political?! He’s the executive. He’s supposed to make sure that there is everything in this country is running right.”

Blanche fired off at Bash's line of questioning. State of the Union/CNN

Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting system that lets voters rank candidates in order of preference, which eliminates the last-place candidate and transfers their votes to each voter’s next choice until one candidate receives a majority of the remaining votes.

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Next month’s ballot includes four Senate candidates, three Republicans including the two Sullivans and former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. The seat is viewed as a must-win for Democrats if they want to gain control of the Senate after the midterm elections.

While Democrats have been warning for months that Trump is planning on meddling in the upcoming election, the threat of the DOJ blocking an election result marks one of the most extraordinary actions taken by Trump in his second term—six years after he tried, but failed, to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Bash and Blanche went back and forth on the Alaska Senate race for a bit before Bash asked him about the 2026 midterm elections in their entirety.

“Let’s just talk turkey,” Bash said. “Because one of the big questions is whether or not the president is laying the groundwork for a scenario where—whether it’s Alaska or somewhere else—there is, in your words a couple of days ago, a ‘doomsday scenario,’ and we could be in a situation where President Trump tries to overturn the election. And the result of that could be, God forbid, what we saw after January 6th.”

Blanche immediately went off on Bash.

Trump's election lies came to a head on Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Oh, stop it!” Blanche said. “You’ve gotta stop it with that! You are not being a real person! Come on man, that is crazy!”

“It is not crazy!” Bash declared.

“Because the Department of Justice is concerned that there is an absolute fraud happening in Alaska, and [Trump] wants to do something about it, you’re saying, ‘Mr. Attorney General, because a President of the United States wants to stop a fraud and confusion in Alaska is he going to do something crazy?’” Blanche said. “That is not a real question!”

Blanche, the president's former personal attorney, has refused to rule out that the DOJ would not meddle in the midterm elections. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I wish it wasn’t,” Bash said, adding, “If you’re laying the groundwork for the president to try to overturn an election that he doesn’t like, there is concern-”

Blanche interjected, “We’re not laying any groundwork for the president to do that! So your premise—your question— is not true!”

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