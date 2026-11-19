BACKDOOR CASHGRAB Trump Goons’ Bonkers Payout Raises Alarm Over New Slush Fund A multimillion-dollar deal has raised fears that the MAGA slush fund is being resurrected in a new guise. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

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Top Trump officials intervened to secure a half-million-dollar payout from the IRS to a golf pro at Donald Trump’s golf club, raising concerns that the president is reviving his taxpayer-funded MAGA slush fund.

The Department of Justice struck a bizarre deal with five individuals and companies who sued the IRS in federal court for allegedly failing to protect their tax information, awarding each $500,000 for a total of $2.5 million, a ProPublica report has revealed. One of the plaintiffs is golf pro Shelby Lowman.

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That payout is 250 times what federal law calls for given the allegations, a discrepancy IRS employees flagged, according to ProPublica. Under the law, victims can collect a $1,000 payment for each instance of an unauthorized inspection or disclosure of tax data.

The DOJ’s unusual payout has raised fears that it could amount to a new version of the $1.776 billion slush fund, which Attorney General Todd Blanche scrapped after two rebel Republican senators threatened to tank his confirmation. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

But the massive payout went ahead anyway—with several other departures from standard practice—raising red flags for Gil Rothenberg, an American University professor and veteran of the DOJ’s tax division, who told ProPublica the deal “is not passing the smell test.”

Attorneys from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel were not consulted about the deal, bypassing standard procedure, ProPublica reports. Stranger still, the career DOJ trial attorney handling the case did not sign off on the proposed payout in another departure from the norm.

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Instead, two higher-ranking Trump appointees put their names to it: Brett Shumate, who left his post as head of the DOJ’s civil division in November, and Joshua Wu, the deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s tax litigation branch.

The plaintiffs were paid $500,000 each, even though their allegations of two unauthorized disclosures of their tax information would have entitled them to $2,000 each under the statute. They would have had to prove actual damages to recover more. Department of Justice

The arrangement echoes Trump’s own litigation against the IRS and DOJ, which then-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—the president’s former personal attorney—resolved by announcing the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” to compensate Trump allies.

In that case, Trump sued for $10 billion, claiming the IRS failed to protect his confidential tax records that Charles Littlejohn, an employee of the IRS contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, leaked to news outlets.

The class-action lawsuit that resulted in the $2.5 million payout also named the IRS and Booz Allen Hamilton, alleging they were negligent in allowing Littlejohn to leak tax records.

Joshua Wu, the deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s tax litigation branch and a Trump appointee, signed off on the payout, rather than a career DOJ trial attorney. Ryan M. Biller/Department of Justice

The DOJ’s unusual payout in that case has raised fears that it could amount to a new version of the $1.776 billion slush fund, which Blanche scrapped after two rebel Republican senators threatened to tank his confirmation.

Inexplicably, the five payouts didn’t resolve the lawsuit. Two more people are pressing ahead with the litigation, both former employees of Trump’s golf clubs, according to ProPublica.

Shelby Lowman is the head golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley. Trump National Hudson Valley

The lawsuit puts the potential class size at “tens or hundreds of thousands.” If a significant share of them received similar payouts, the federal government could face billions of dollars in liability.

John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner from 2013 to 2017, told ProPublica it even “opens the door to Trump himself benefiting from this settlement.”

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A judge has not yet ruled on whether the case can move forward.

Safe Harbor International, the company behind the lawsuit, was most recently registered to a home in Washington, D.C. But when ProPublica showed up at the address, the person living there said the company was unfamiliar to them. Chicago-based financial trader Don Wilson, a major investor in Safe Harbor, invested $100 million in Trump’s media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, in May 2025.

Safe Harbor was later joined by four additional plaintiffs: Texas-based Alarm Concepts, Connecticut-based Belpointe Sleepovation Investment, Texas resident Cedrick Williams, and Lowman, the golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley.

Trump has signed copies of Shelby Lowman’s paintings that are awarded as prizes in golf competitions at the club. Shelby Lowman

The plaintiffs were paid $500,000 each, even though their allegations of two unauthorized disclosures of their tax information would have entitled them to $2,000 each under the statute. They would have had to prove actual damages to recover more.

The DOJ stopped contesting the case before it reached the fact-finding stage, however, instead making its unilateral $2.5 million proposal to the plaintiffs in August.

The Trump Organization, which operates the golf courses, told ProPublica it “had no involvement in or connection to this lawsuit. To the extent any current or former employees are involved, it is entirely in their personal capacity as individual taxpayers.”

The White House, DOJ, and IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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