FED UP! Trump Goons Humiliated as Judge Dismisses Biden Laptop ‘Lies’ The Justice Department was delivered a fresh blow as it went after ex-FBI agents. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a case against two former senior FBI agents accused of lying to Congress about past investigations into Hunter Biden.

The case, which accused the pair of making false statements, centered on an investigation led by GOP House members into whether the bureau tried to minimize corruption allegations against the Biden family and downplay evidence related to the former president’s son’s laptop.

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But Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui found there was no probable cause to bring the case and slammed the Justice Department’s efforts as a political prosecution ordered by the White House.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, pictured in 2024, slammed the Justice Department's case against two former FBI agents as "weaponization." Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Faruqui delivered an hour-long address from the bench in the Federal District Court in Washington, according to the New York Times.

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It came just weeks after former FBI agents Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides were charged with one count of making false statements.

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They were accused of lying during interviews with the House Judiciary Committee back in 2023.

The case involves statements made by former FBI agents to Congress in the GOP-led investigation into the handling of Hunter Biden. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

But Faruqui said he was “deeply troubled by what happened” in the case and that it could not be seen as “anything other than weaponization,” which began at the direction of the president of the United States.

It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for prosecutors in the Trump administration as the president has sought revenge against those he sees as political enemies and law enforcement he believes have wronged him.

In a dramatic move on Monday, several former FBI agents fired by FBI Director Kash Patel showed up in court to support the former agents as the case was thrown out, The Times reported.

Among those seated in the room were the former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll and former agent Dave Sundberg, who oversaw the FBI’s Washington field office.

During his remarks on Monday, the judge tore into the government case against the two agents. He noted that most of the statements in the case attributed as false were not false and that none of the false statements were made knowingly or would have had a material impact on the investigation.

The judge also acknowledged that the charges were rushed to be brought so close to the 2026 elections.

The case being dismissed is the latest in a series of setbacks for Pres. Donald Trump's Justice Department and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Daily Beast sought comment from the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia’s office, which is led by close Trump ally U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, but did not receive an immediate response.

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