HAMPERED BY HARP Trump Goons Secretly Blame Natalie Harp for GOP Fiasco Trump’s “human printer” influenced a major decision that proved disastrous for Republicans. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

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White House insiders are pinning the blame on President Donald Trump’s fawning aide for one of the GOP’s biggest midterm failures.

Insiders tell the Daily Mail that Natalie Harp, Trump’s 35-year-old special and executive assistant, bears at least part of the responsibility for Ken Paxton’s beatdown in the Texas Senate race.

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Harp, the president’s so-called “human printer,” is a gatekeeper for what reaches Trump’s desk, the sources said.

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp return from an America.gov AI event to the Oval Office. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ahead of the Senate primary in Texas, she printed articles for the president quoting Sen. John Cornyn’s calls to move on from Trump after 2020, a source close to the president told the Mail, encouraging him to endorse Paxton in the primary.

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“Natalie would print it off and put it in front of him,” the source told the tabloid.

Harp has become arguably the most mysterious figure in Trump's inner circle during his second term. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Cornyn, 74, told reporters in May 2023 that Republicans “need to come up with an alternative.”

“I think President Trump’s time has passed him by,” the senator said.

Cornyn lost the Republican Senate primary after Trump endorsed his opponent, Paxton. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump, who obsesses on loyalty above all, ultimately endorsed Paxton because “he didn’t view Cornyn as someone that had been loyal to him or fighting for him,” a source close to the president told the Mail.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Paxton was widely panned as a lackluster candidate. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Paxton, 63, was widely regarded as a poor candidate compared to the incumbent Senator Cornyn, even among Republicans. The Texas attorney general boasted a laundry list of scandals, including an indictment for securities fraud, an impeachment for abuse of office, and infidelity to his wife.

Paxton was ultimately trounced by Democratic state representative James Talarico on Election Day, losing by an eye-popping 12 points in reliably-red Texas.

Trump, 80, repeatedly commented on Paxton’s appearance while campaigning for him, saying that he “may not be the best-looking guy,” among other backhanded insults.

Behind the scenes, White House insiders say Trump was curious about his candidate’s looks—particularly about his lazy right eye.

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“I mean, wouldn’t you get that fixed?” the president asked White House aides, according to the Mail. “I’ve got a doctor down in Palm Beach that could work something out for that.”

The attorney general’s drooping right eyelid is not due to an illness but to two separate injuries during his childhood.

Trump endorsed Paxton despite his unpopularity. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

When Paxton was 12, a group of boys threw chinaberries at him, striking him in the eye and hospitalizing him for two weeks. Then, as a freshman at Baylor University, Paxton took an elbow to the face during a basketball game, shattering the bones around the same eye.

“It’s really distracting when you’re around him,” a Paxton campaign insider told the Mail. “All of us joke that he kind of looks like [a] lizard. We fully expect him to use his tongue to catch a fly or something.”

Paxton's right eye was severely injured twice throughout his life. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Mail reported that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also played a major role in Trump’s decision to back Paxton.

“You had a lot of good people that did nothing wrong that got beat because of Ken Paxton and Donald Trump and Brooke Rollins,” Matt Mackowiak, a former senior campaign adviser for Cornyn’s Senate re-election effort, told the Mail.

Rollins helped urge Trump toward a Paxton endorsement, insiders told the Mail. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Trump was expected to endorse Cornyn after he outpaced Paxton in the March 3 primary, as The Atlantic reported the next day.

“Brooke Rollins stepped in and was one of the key—maybe the key person convincing him not to do it,” Mackowiak told the Mail.

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