The president is demanding that a controversial overhaul be sped up.

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A top Trump administration official has sparked controversy by privately admitting that the president’s rushed overhaul of America’s wildfire response could result in catastrophic mistakes and deaths.

Agriculture Department undersecretary Michael Boren, 64, made the shock admission to about 100 people at a closed-door industry gathering on Nov. 4, according to The Washington Post.

“We’re going to have to make decisions, some of which will be wrong. And some of those wrong decisions will lead to catastrophe,” the wealthy businessman appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. Forest Service is reported to have told attendees at San Francisco’s Red Sky Summit.

“That’ll lead to big costs, big disruption in people’s lives and deaths.”

Michael Boren’s comments have angered firefighter organizations. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The toll on America’s firefighting workforce is already mounting, with 21 having died in 2026, making it the third deadliest year for the workforce since at least 2016, according to federal figures analyzed by the Post. There is no known evidence that the administration’s restructuring caused those deaths.

However, Boren also let slip that Trump was demanding an even faster timetable than the five months Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has reportedly sought to complete changes to the federal firefighting system.

He complained that officials were being forced to make major decisions without enough information or time. Exactly which parts of the overhaul were subject to that five-month deadline remains unclear. The Daily Beast has asked Agriculture to confirm.

A firefighter mops up hot spots during a prescribed fire on October 18, 2026 in Kings Canyon National Park, California. Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Image

Boren’s comments are particularly intriguing given his own controversial involvement in a wildfire near his 480-acre Hell Roaring Ranch in Idaho.

As the Daily Beast reported in August, he was accused of repeatedly contacting Forest Service officials in July to question why more firefighting aircraft were not being dispatched to a blaze about 15 miles from the sprawling plot.

Nine aircraft responded to the Cabin Creek Fire, which burned just seven acres. Dispatching five of those aircraft cost taxpayers $114,278, according to records reviewed by the Post, which found that some aircraft had been pulled off other firefighting operations.

The Agriculture Department acknowledged Boren had contacted officials but denied that he pressured them or instructed anyone to send more help.

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Riva Duncan, president of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, condemned Boren’s apparent willingness to accept possible deaths to meet his bosses’ expedited timetable. She argued reform must be done carefully, without putting firefighters or the public at risk.

The Interior Department established the U.S. Wildland Fire Service in January to consolidate firefighting operations spread across federal agencies. Completing the plan will require further work and congressional approval.

Boren sought to clarify his comments in a statement to the Post, insisting the safety of firefighters and the public was his main concern. He described his conference remarks as an acknowledgment of the need to learn from deaths and improve wildfire responses.

The Daily Beast has contacted Boren, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Interior, and the White House for comment.