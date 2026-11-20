JD Vance and Marco Rubio were visibly squirming as the president droned on and on.

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President Donald Trump’s top goons were captured watching in horror as he played his own press secretary in a deeply uncomfortable news conference.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were the most visible throughout the rambling briefing Friday, and cameras captured them squirming as the president boasted about his friendly relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

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Trump opened the news conference by rambling for 38 minutes, at times incoherently. Having been without his own press secretary for nearly three months—not counting the less-than-five-day stint of Katie Zacharia—the 80-year-old president was left to steer the briefing wherever he wanted. He lamented that Putin was “having a hard time” with the years-long war against Ukraine he started, complained about “dirty” American cities and “serial killers,” and boasted of his genetic makeup.

In total, the news conference was nearly 90 minutes.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was seated between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Trump’s adoring aide, Natalie Harp, during the briefing. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Sitting up front to the president’s right were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Trump’s adoring personal assistant, Natalie Harp.

Natalie Harp, 35, remained stoic as she watched President Donald Trump’s press briefing from just a few feet away from the podium. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Unlike Vance and Rubio, the quartet benefited from being seated as the president droned on.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller did not appear particularly engaged during President Donald Trump’s marathon press briefing. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump, 80, pulled out all of his greatest hits during the news conference: Whining about the need for interest rate cuts, the need for tariffs, why he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize, how Iran will never get a nuclear weapon, and how he was treated unfairly in the decade-old “fake Russia-Russia-Russia Hoax.”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio struggled to stay still and look forward as the president rambled in Friday’s briefing. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president made a series of baffling comments, like when he claimed he knows a lot about Air Traffic Control because his former private pilot—before he was first elected in 2016—relied on foreign ATC towers even while flying domestically in the United States.

“I had a plane, I had a very nice life, and my pilot would use the air traffic control from a totally different country,” Trump said.

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Vance and Rubio could be seen rocking back and forth as the president teased that he would not say which foreign country’s control towers his pilot supposedly used.

The officials would struggle to stay still for the remainder of the briefing, as Trump refused to stop talking in what was his first news conference since his party suffered a midterms bloodbath this month.

Vance and Rubio flanked Trump as he took questions from the press on Friday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Vance and Rubio, seen as the frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028, mostly remained stoic, but Rubio had to stifle a laugh when Trump detailed a bizarre story in which he said that he was “genetically blessed.”

JD Vance listens as Trump speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Things got especially awkward for Rubio, 55, and Vance, 42, when Trump suggested that Miller should run for president in 2028. Trump ribbed that they did not speak as well as his new chief of staff.

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Trump went on to say that Miller, who is responsible for the administration’s most aggressive immigration policies that severed Republican gains with Hispanic voters, actually has a “big heart.”

“A lot of people think he doesn’t,” Trump said.