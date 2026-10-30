BE FORE-WARNED Trump Grilled on Mystery WH Goon Dragged Into Golf Tantrum The president responded with a word salad when pressed about which of his aides was supposedly struck by a golf ball.

President Donald Trump is remaining mum on the identity of the mystery White House staffer he claims was struck by a ball at the East Potomac Golf Links.

A reporter asked the 80-year-old president “who was hit at the golf course,” referring to his late-night Truth Social meltdown from Wednesday.

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Trump wrote then that “a White House staffer” was “sadly, hit violently in the chest” by a golf ball at the East Potomac course, which the administration is trying to shutter and redevelop as a championship golf course.

“Who was hit at the golf course?” a reporter asked Trump in a gaggle on Thursday.

Trump also berated a reporter for his appearance during the press gaggle. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Oh, many people. You mean, uh, are you talking about the one over here?” he replied, gesturing to his right. “Yeah, many people. It’s very dangerous because the holes are too close. It’s a very obsolete course.”

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He added, “And we’re doing very well. We’re gonna have something great for the country. We’ll have top tournaments here.”

The Trump administration has cut down hundreds of trees at the historic course. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House seeking clarity on who the alleged staffer is. It did not immediately respond to an email.

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The historic D.C. course has been top of mind for Trump, even as the consequential midterm elections are less than a week away.

The president has repeatedly lashed out at U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who is overseeing a legal challenge to stop the administration’s renovations of the East Potomac course.

Golfers continue to play on the course even as the adminsitration works to tear it down. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Trump wants to turn the city’s busiest golf course into a venue fit for elite professional championships such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup. The administration has repeatedly ignored Reyes’ orders to halt work on the course and insists it will close on November 15.

The president has claimed the course is too unsafe in its current state and the renovations must continue to protect golfers.

Donald Trump is focusing on renovating a golf course with the midterms less than a week away. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“East Potomac Golf Course is highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting,” he wrote on Truth Social. “The driving range building itself is falling apart, and its structural stability is terrible. It should be closed immediately for safety reasons! The exposed nails and disintegrating wood also endanger young Golfers—Not a good situation!”

He capped off his lengthy 10:43 p.m. ET screed with a direct accusation aimed at Reyes, whom Joe Biden appointed.

President Joe Biden appointed Reyes to the bench. SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

“We will hold the judge, Ana C. Reyes, fully responsible for anybody who is hurt, or killed, on this very dangerous, dilapidated, and unsightly Golf Course,” he concluded.

The president included photos of the supposedly “deplorable” conditions at the course, which showed cracked concrete pathways and damaged protective netting.

The president shared several images to back up his claim that the golf course is “dilapidated.” Truth Social/Donald Trump

Reyes has pushed back against the administration’s efforts to redevelop the course, issuing a 70-page ruling on Monday ordering the administration to quit cutting down trees after the Interior Department felled 500 trees at the course without permission.

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