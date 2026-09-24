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BAE-JING

Trump Gushes Over ‘Strong’ and ‘Fit’ Communist Dictator

The president is keen to impress his Chinese counterpart.

Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as Xi arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

By Leigh Kimmins

President Donald Trump has swooned over the “strong” and “fit” communist dictator of China.

Trump rolled out the gigantic red carpet for Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday, treating him to a military flyover (even if it spooked the 80-year-old).

President Donald Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 23, 2026.
RED CARPET RAPPROCHEMENT

Why Trump’s Fawning Xi Welcome Might Be His Biggest Gamble

Farrah Tomazin

Less than 24 hours into Xi’s three-day visit, Trump couldn’t help but admire the 73-year-old’s vitality in a fawning Truth Social post.

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Truth Social / Donald Trump

“I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday, and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever,” Trump, who swears he “hates” good-looking people, posted on Thursday morning.

Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan also got a shoutout. “Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL! President DJT,” the president added.

Trump was so keen to impress Xi that he broke a decades-old tradition to greet him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. The welcome marked the first time a president has left the White House to greet a state leader there since 1962, when JFK met British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

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First lady Melania Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that this was her husband’s call. She said Trump wanted to meet the dictator fresh off the plane “because they have a great relationship.”

He’ll crank up the charm even further on Thursday, when Xi will receive a full ceremonial welcome at the White House, with nearly 500 military personnel taking part in the pageantry and a flyover planned. Later tonight, Trump will roll out another red carpet for a lavish state dinner attended by senior administration officials and tech industry heavyweights.

The visit will wrap up Friday with tea at the White House before Xi heads to the National Archives.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo/File Photo

Trump’s military flyover was supposed to project strength...

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump admires strongman leaders, creating a confusing relationship with China, which many Americans still consider an enemy of the U.S., according to Pew Center analysis.

“The two countries should be partners rather than rivals,” Xi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

“Realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can fully coexist, reinforce each other and benefit the world,” he added, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Away from the public displays of affection, Trump is seeking something substantive. U.S.-China relations expert David Firestein said Trump will seek a broader package of trade concessions, including lower Chinese tariffs on American goods, increased Chinese shipments of rare earth minerals to the U.S., and greater Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Farrah Tomazin has the lowdown on why it is a fine line to tread between compliments and genuine diplomacy.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

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Leigh Kimmins
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