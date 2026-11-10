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TRUTH HURTS

Trump Hit by Brutal Truth Social Exodus

Millions of visitors left the platform ahead of Donald Trump’s midterm drubbing.

U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

By Tom Porter

Millions of Donald Trump fans are abandoning the president’s social media network, Truth Social, according to new traffic figures.

The social media platform drew 11.8 million visitors in October, down 39 percent from the 19.5 million it attracted a year earlier, according to Similarweb data cited by the media monitor newsletter TheRighting.

It said the number was the lowest since it started tracking the site’s web traffic in August 2025.

According to the data, visits began to fall off a cliff in May, about two months after Trump launched the war with Iran, and the site saw its largest year-on-year drop in June, when visits fell 48 percent, with October the second-worst month.

May was when the economic consequences of the war began to impact Americans, with steep fuel price increases and inflation.

Donald Trump on the midterm elections.

Trump uses Truth almost daily, posting this message on Monday, calling into doubt the midterm results on the basis of no evidence.

Truth Social

The Daily Beast has approached Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, for comment.

“The steep drop in visits to Trump’s Truth Social coincides with a shift in the American public’s perception on the effectiveness and consequences of Trump’s war with Iran,” said Howard Polskin of TheRighting.

He said Truth’s audience collapse anticipated the Republican rout in the midterms, where Democrats won both houses of Congress.

“Looking back at the last six months, it’s clear that Truth Social’s plunging traffic was an early warning foretelling the GOP’s disastrous midterm election results that were yoked to Trump,” said Polskin.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political, and Public Affairs James Blair look at repairs being made on the Rose Garden after returning on Marine One to the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the afternoon visiting Pittsburgh where he attended the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump returns to the White House in the wake of the midterm defeat.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He described traffic to the site as a “referendum on the president’s popularity.”

Trump founded Truth Social after being kicked off social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

It has since become his chief mouthpiece for making official statements and declarations, posting weird memes, or berating opponents.

Jimmy Kimmel
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The platform controversially announced in August that it would sell early access to his messages to investors for around $100,000, prompting critics to voice concerns that the move was unconstitutional and could harm U.S. national security.

Most of the site’s regular users are conservative Trump fans, and the platform has a heavy right-wing bias.

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Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

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