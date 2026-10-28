A VERY HOT TAKE Trump Hit With 25th Amendment Calls After Bizarre Rally Rant Trump veered into a bizarre rant, even by his standards.

Donald Trump has sparked fresh calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after delivering a bizarre rant about solar panels supposedly frying animals during a Texas rally.

The 80-year-old president was in Corpus Christi and Lubbock on Tuesday to rally support for Republican Ken Paxton, who is challenging Democrat James Talarico in a closely watched Senate race.

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Talarico is leading scandal-hit Paxton in the polls, despite Texas historically being a GOP safe seat, as rising prices linked to Trump’s war in Iran fuel growing discontent.

Trump was in Texas to rally support for Ken Paxton. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

With Democrats gaining ground in traditionally Republican districts, Trump has been scrambling to shore up support ahead of the midterms.

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But rather than focusing on Paxton’s campaign, Trump veered into a bizarre rant about solar panels supposedly frying animals alive.

“They have solar, some solar, not those big monsters that they put up all over, they kill all the animals,” Trump said.

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“The animals jump on them, and they fry because those black panels are hotter than your stove,” he continued.

The remarks quickly drew ridicule online, with critics questioning the president’s mental fitness and demanding that constitutional safeguards be considered.

“It’s really time for 25th Amendment for real,” one X user wrote.

Another posted: “25th amendment type s--t.”

“This man does not live in reality. 25th amendment is never too late to invoke before he does something incredibly stupid,” a third person wrote.

A fourth added: “I’m pretty sure there’s an amendment for this.”

The 25th Amendment establishes procedures for replacing a president who dies, resigns, or is removed from office, and for transferring presidential powers if a president is unable to carry out their duties.

Trump’s comments revive a claim he has made before. Last year, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he attacked Britain’s renewable energy policies and argued that solar panels kill birds.

“It’s such a valuable asset, and instead, they’re putting these stupid windmills all over the place,” Trump said. “Every time you put up a windmill, it costs the country millions of dollars a year to have that horrible thing turn. It’s ugly, it’s bad for the environment, it kills the birds, and beyond that it costs a fortune.”

He added: “You ever see what happens to a bird when a bird lands on these? They fry, because it’s hot… a bird lands on them? It’s over.”

Large solar facilities can harm wildlife, but there is no evidence that animals routinely jump onto ordinary solar panels and are “fried” because they are hotter than a stove.

Trump often veers into rambling, bizarre monologues at rallies, with the president abruptly jumping between unrelated subjects, repeating himself and making claims that appear disconnected from reality.

While Trump has described this meandering style as “the weave,” such episodes have fuelled renewed questions about his cognitive health.

The president has repeatedly bragged about having taken three cognitive tests, which he claims he aced. But the detailed results have not been released.

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