Trump Hit With Fresh Call for 25th Amendment After Wild Offer

President Donald Trump has been hit with fresh calls to be removed from office after he suggested Iran could take out two major American cities.

California Democrats have especially raged after Trump said the consequences of his war with Iran were a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” as he explained that Iran could harm Southern California.

“They could take out a city,” Trump said. “Let them take—let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

He added, “This is a very small price to pay, and it’s gonna be over with very soon.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is rumored to be mulling a 2028 presidential run, came out swinging in his new video, calling for Trump’s removal from office via the 25th Amendment.

“This is not only madness, this is dangerous, and it’s deranged,” Newsom said.

“And the question is self-evident. Where the hell is Congress? Where the hell are you, Speaker Johnson? Marco Rubio, the great J.D. Vance, where is your outrage? Find a backbone. Do your damn job,” he continued.

He added a call to action to voters in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, saying, “In the absence of that, it’s time for all of us to do our job. And we’ll do that.”

Trump danced onstage shortly after making the crazed confession. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“We’re gonna stand up this November, and we’re gonna put an end to the presidency of Donald Trump as we know it,” he continued. “We will take this country back.”

California Sen. Alex Padilla, a native of Los Angeles, also posted “25th Amendment NOW.”

@SenAlexPadilla/X

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria slammed the comments, too, writing that his city was not “collateral damage” and not “expendable.”

“Keep our city out of your reckless war talk,” he told Trump.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said of the comments, “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.”

Newsom has been the Democrats' main attack dog against Trump. Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

Hosts of The View were also stunned by Trump’s comments, with co-host Sunny Hostin suggesting the comments warrant Trump’s removal from office.

“We’re talking about 10 million Americans,” she said. “I think it’s time for people to start taking seriously the possibility of maybe the 25th Amendment.”

The White House is standing by Trump's comments, and claiming they have been taken out of context. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The White House has since tried to clean up the president’s mess, claiming he meant that high gas prices were just a small price to pay instead of Iran supposedly taking out Southern California.