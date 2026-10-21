PROOF IN THE POLLS Trump Hits 80-Year Low as Republicans Face Wipeout Warning It’s the weakest position a president has been in heading into midterms since Harry Truman. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Donald Trump’s popularity has cratered to an 80-year pre-midterm low as a brutal new poll signals a potential Republican wipeout.

The 80-year-old’s approval rating has plummeted to 34 percent among registered voters, putting him in the weakest position heading into a midterm election for a president since Harry Truman in 1946, according to a national poll from the New York Times and Siena University.

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The comparison with Trump’s first midterms offers Republicans little comfort. His approval rating was nearly 10 points higher in 2018, when Democrats swept back into control of the House.

Now, Democrats are leading by 11 percentage points, according the poll. The party has widened their lead from nine points since September, while Republican support has slipped among traditionally friendly constituencies, including men and white voters.

Trump repeatedly dismisses low public approval ratings. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

If Democrats win the House by the projected 52 to 41 percent, it would be the largest margin the party has won since 2008.

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Cracks in the MAGA base have widened since Trump launched his war in Iran in February, as his most fanatical fans have turned on him and Republican candidates try to distance themselves from him.

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The war has seen energy prices spike. AAA figures show the average price of fuel in the U.S. at $4.26 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.31.

Economic pressures grew more acute earlier this month, when the Labor Department reported that inflation accelerated more than expected in September, largely fueled by surging gasoline prices.

And economic frustration is fueling the backlash against Trump. Three-quarters of voters describe economic conditions as only fair or poor, and 23 percent name the economy as their top concern heading into November, the highest of any issue.

Voters delivered a similarly scathing verdict on Trump’s performance across every issue. On the economy, immigration, tariffs, the cost of living, the war in Iran, and gas prices, the most common response was “strongly disapprove.”

The Republican Party is widely expected to lose control of the House in November. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

The Democrats are now seen as the trusted party to handle the cost of living and the economy, according to the poll.

But the poll also shows Democrats still have internal work to do, with only 28 percent of voters satisfied with the party.

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