SUPREME SNUB Trump Humiliated After His SCOTUS Picks Side With Liberals The president’s handpicked justices have dealt him a stunning blow. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees broke ranks Wednesday to deny an emergency request from his administration.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s block on a Bureau of Prisons policy that restricted gender-affirming care for federal inmates with a 7-2 decision, with Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the court’s liberal wing.

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The court issued an unsigned, one-sentence order with no explanation. It noted that the conservatives Clarence Thomas, appointed by George H.W. Bush, and Samuel Alito, appointed by George W. Bush, were the only justices to dissent.

The Bureau of Prisons moved to end gender affirming care for transgender inmates in February. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“While we’re disappointed in the Court’s order, this isn’t a final decision on the merits,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement. “We look forward to pursuing our appeal in the DC Circuit to reinstate BOP’s policy that affirms biological reality.”

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The Bureau of Prisons’ policy, issued in February, prohibits the spending of federal funds on gender-affirming surgeries, hormone replacement therapy, and “social accommodations,” including makeup and wigs, for inmates.

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It followed a Trump executive order from his first days back in office that demanded government agencies recognize only two sexes. The directive, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” also called on the Bureau of Prisons to “ensure that males are not detained in women’s prisons.”

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Three transgender inmates filed a class action lawsuit challenging the decree.

In June, a lower federal court issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Bureau of Prisons from enforcing the policy. The ACLU estimates that there are approximately 2,000 transgender people incarcerated in federal prisons across the United States.

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