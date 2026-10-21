 Skip to main content
SUPREME SNUB

Trump Humiliated After His SCOTUS Picks Side With Liberals

The president’s handpicked justices have dealt him a stunning blow.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump looks on, as he makes a joint appearance with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

By Evgenia Anastasakos

President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees broke ranks Wednesday to deny an emergency request from his administration.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s block on a Bureau of Prisons policy that restricted gender-affirming care for federal inmates with a 7-2 decision, with Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the court’s liberal wing.

The court issued an unsigned, one-sentence order with no explanation. It noted that the conservatives Clarence Thomas, appointed by George H.W. Bush, and Samuel Alito, appointed by George W. Bush, were the only justices to dissent.

US President Donald Trump waves after disembarking from Air Force One following a trip to Greenville, North Carolina, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

The Bureau of Prisons moved to end gender affirming care for transgender inmates in February.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“While we’re disappointed in the Court’s order, this isn’t a final decision on the merits,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement. “We look forward to pursuing our appeal in the DC Circuit to reinstate BOP’s policy that affirms biological reality.”

The Bureau of Prisons’ policy, issued in February, prohibits the spending of federal funds on gender-affirming surgeries, hormone replacement therapy, and “social accommodations,” including makeup and wigs, for inmates.

It followed a Trump executive order from his first days back in office that demanded government agencies recognize only two sexes. The directive, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” also called on the Bureau of Prisons to “ensure that males are not detained in women’s prisons.”

Play Video

Three transgender inmates filed a class action lawsuit challenging the decree.

In June, a lower federal court issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Bureau of Prisons from enforcing the policy. The ACLU estimates that there are approximately 2,000 transgender people incarcerated in federal prisons across the United States.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW