The same federal judge who blocked Trump over the Kennedy Center issued another brutal takedown, this time on immigration.

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Donald Trump has been dealt another legal blow in his campaign to end birthright citizenship, after a federal judge blocked his latest attempt and brutally reminded the president the Supreme Court had already settled the issue.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper - the same judge who stopped Trump from putting his name on the Kennedy Center - issued an injunction on Wednesday against the president’s second executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

Demonstrators hold letters making up the slogan "Born in the USA = citizen!" outside the U.S. Supreme Court building as the court hears oral arguments on the legality of the Trump administration's effort to limit birthright citizenship this year. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In a scathing ruling 67-page ruling, Cooper, who was appointed under the Obama administration, scolded Trump for trying to use executive orders to get around the nation’s highest court.

“The President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws,” the judge wrote, pointing directly to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling earlier this year.

Judge Cooper also blocked Trump's attempt to put his name on the Kennedy Center. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday’s decision was not the first time Cooper had slapped down the president.

In another humiliation earlier this year, the same judge blocked Trump’s attempt to put his name on the Kennedy Center without Congressional approval and rebuked his bid to close the storied arts venue without a proper board vote.

But birthright citizenship - the notion that people born in the U.S. should be automatic citizens at birth - is particularly personal for Trump and his newly promoted chief of staff Stephen Miller, who made it a central part of their immigration agenda.

President Donald Trump announced he was promoting Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon. Alex Wong/Getty Images

So important to Trump was removing the fundamental constitutional right that he signed an executive order to try to overturn it on the first day of his return to office.

In April, he even made the unprecedented decision to sit in on oral arguments, staring down the court’s nine justices as they quizzed his Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

This courtroom sketch depicts the Republican administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, Solicitor General D. John Sauer, standing center, make arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. President Donald Trump is seated right. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) Dana Verkouteren/AP

However, the president was dealt a blow by the Supreme Court in June when two of his own hand-picked justices - Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh - joined Chief Justice John Roberts and the liberal justices on the court to rule against him.

In a damning 6-3 vote, the court found that Trump lacked the authority to override the citizenship protections guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to “every free-born person in this land,” Roberts wrote.

“We keep that promise today.”

Rather than accept the decision, Trump issued a second executive order in August seeking to carve out additional exceptions.

The latest restrictions targeted children born to certain foreign government employees, as well as babies whose mothers were accused of traveling to the U.S. to give birth in order to secure American citizenship for their children.

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But Cooper said the Supreme Court had already reaffirmed that birthright citizenship extends to almost all children born on American soil, apart from a handful of longstanding exceptions, including children of foreign diplomats with immunity.

“The Citizenship Clause promises citizenship to practically all children born in the United States,” he wrote.

“Earlier this year, the Supreme Court kept that promise. This Court does so again today by enjoining (the executive order’s) application as to the certified class.”

Human rights advocates and legal groups welcomed the ruling.

“Enough is enough,” said Cody Wofsy, Deputy Director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

“The Supreme Court has twice rejected efforts to gut birthright citizenship, in 1898 and again earlier this year. Third time is not the charm, and the President needs to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land.”

Roslyne Shiao joined protests outside the Supreme Court to fight Trump's bid to upend birthright citizenship. Farrah Tomazin

Winnie Kao, senior counsel at Asian Law Caucus, added: “Instead of addressing the real problems Americans face, the Trump administration is wasting taxpayer dollars on yet another attempt to strip birthright citizenship from US-born babies, threatening to throw government agencies and families into chaos.”

“Birthright citizenship has allowed generations of immigrants to build, contribute, and make this country what it is. We will continue to defend it.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told The Daily Beast the court order was “just another ruling from an activist judge appointed by Obama attempting to thwart President Trump’s commonsense agenda.”

She added in her statement: “The birthright citizenship executive order is consistent with the holdings and analysis set forth by the Supreme Court.”