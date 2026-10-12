IN EXILE Trump Insider Spills on Scramble to Replace Don Jr.’s Ex Trump insiders believe that Kimberly Guilfoyle will almost certainly be canned after her scandalous pay-to-play tactics were revealed.

President Donald Trump is scrambling to replace Kimberly Guilfoyle as new revelations continue to rock her diplomatic post.

Insiders within Trump world believe that the president is all but certain to fire Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, as she has been embroiled in allegations of financial impropriety and abusing her diplomatic position to live a lavish lifestyle in Europe.

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Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancé of the president’s firstborn, Don Jr., is said to be on “very thin ice” with the president, one source told the New York Post.

The writing seems to be on the wall for Guilfoyle. Louiza Vradi/REUTERS

Another source revealed that senior officials in the Trump administration are “pissed off” and “looking to replace her.”

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A third source told the outlet that they thought it unimaginable that she retains her post in Greece.

Trump routinely turns on even his most loyal people if they bring him too much negative press. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“If she survives this, she’s officially beaten ‘Trump World’ in legendary mode, defeated the final boss and unlocked an achievement no previous player thought was possible,” the source said.

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Their comments come as Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose department oversees Guilfoyle, have reportedly been considering firing Guilfoyle, the Associated Press reported. The State Department has additionally opened a probe into Guilfoyle’s behavior.

Rubio is reportedly furious with her. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

As it relates to the mounting scandals she faces, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that she asked Kentucky businessman Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay off her American Express bill ahead of her confirmation hearing, citing messages between the two.

She reportedly chatted with him as he sought help with personal tax and legal issues, although he claims he was trying to use her to get a doctor “who had fled to Pakistan” to be expedited back to the U.S. in order to pursue a medical malpractice suit.

Deters ultimately did not make the payment despite Guilfoyle’s pleading. He said he told Guilfoyle, then still freshly split with Don Jr., that doing so would end his own marriage.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Deters has since turned on Guilfoyle, calling her a “wicked, evil person,” and proclaiming that she engages in “quid pro quo” tactics.

In addition to her financial scandal, she has also faced separate allegations that she has abused her staff and created a “toxic workplace” in Athens. Staff have detailed that she even uses her “Trump card” to intimidate embassy staff who question her behavior.

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