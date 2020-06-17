Trump Golf Course Begs Palm Beach County for Rent Relief
President Trump’s golf club in Florida has appealed to Palm Beach County for rent relief, complaining that the pandemic lockdown has badly hurt business. The Palm Beach Post reports Trump International Golf Club’s finance director, Ed Raymundo, wrote to the county this month to request some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land be deferred. Raymundo cited the “significant impact” caused by Palm Beach County’s order that shut down parks and golf courses during the coronavirus pandemic—which he said was put in place in the “busiest part of our season.” According to the Post, the county and its Department of Airports, which hold the two leases on Trump’s 27-hole golf club, have not granted rent relief to the club, which has reportedly paid its rent through June.