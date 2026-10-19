NO REFLECTION OF REALITY Trump Issues All-Caps Threat in Rambling D.C. Rant Donald Trump took time out of his scramble to retain the Senate to rant about the Reflecting Pool and a potential name change for New Mexico. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Donald Trump has lashed out at his Justice Department and again pushed claims of vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, as he said security cameras were now installed around the troubled site and that future vandals would be jailed.

Trump was en route to deep-red Kansas to support incumbent Republican Senate candidate Roger Marshall when he reposted a Jesse Watters segment on his Truth Social account, which showed a low-quality clip of two individuals dipping their hands in the murky waters of the Reflecting Pool.

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Protestors gather around work-in-progress Reflecting Pool during recent "No Kings" protest. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Watters theorized that the two unidentified individuals could have been saboteurs.

In a long and winding repost, the president shared crackpot theories about claims of vandalism of his pet project in D.C.

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He railed against an unnamed “radical left” member of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., for failing to conduct a formal investigation into the vandalism claims and bragged about the pool’s new filtration system—which, according to NBC, has cost the federal government more than $14 million.

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“Washington’s beautiful Reflecting Pool, which was badly damaged by Vandals despite the ridiculous writings of some Radical Left person in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office who got it wrong and obviously didn’t investigate, witness, or see the attached tape, or the very inspiring Jesse Watters show which explained it all,” he wrote.

“Interestingly, the Reflecting Pool has not worked properly since it was built in 1922—It always leaked! This will be different, but any Vandals that try to prove the point otherwise, will GO TO JAIL! We are watching very closely, and security cameras have been installed.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In August, Trump raged at former Fox News host turned U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro after she dropped charges against multiple people, including former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, for vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, saying the peeling blue paint that Trump had ordered “was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism as initially represented by DOI.”

Trump accused Pirro of making “a mistake,” and claimed she “folded like an umbrella.”

A Superior Court judge dismissed the case against Hearn in October.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president continued his wild, wide-ranging rant on Monday, making an off-the-cuff pitch hours later to rename New Mexico “New America” to raise the Land of Enchantment’s “prestige.”

“We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!” Trump stated. “Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!”

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Trump also made sure to sneak in election fraud claims, saying that the name change could fix the “crooked” voting system “that New Mexico is known for.”

He lost the state in the past three elections.

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