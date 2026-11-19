FRENEMIES Trump Issues Ominous Warning After Musk’s MAGA Break-Up The president doesn’t take double-crossing well. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump has responded to the world’s richest man’s declaration that he no longer identifies with the MAGA movement.

Just weeks after Elon Musk, 55, funneled $446 million into Republican candidates that lost big on Election Day, the Tesla tycoon sought to distance himself from Donald Trump’s party at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

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“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like—if that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” he said, appearing virtually from Shenzhen, China, where he had traveled with Trump, 80.

On Thursday morning, the president warned that breaking from the status quo wouldn’t bode well for Musk.

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“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump told NBC News in a phone call. “What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask—there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don’t do very well.”

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The president went on to extend some courtesy to Musk, who told journalist Andrew Sorkin the previous day that he felt “foolish” for spending record-breaking amounts on Republican candidates —just for Democrats to comfortably regain control of Congress.

“But Elon is—Elon’s got very good intentions,” Trump said. “I mean, he was with me the whole—he traveled with me.”

The winding down of Elon Musk's DOGE after less than a year marked a turbulent end to President Donald Trump’s efforts to slash federal spending. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk’s break with the president came the same day he was filmed riding in a shuttle bus with the U.S. delegation to Shenzhen, China, where Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were holding a summit that coincided with the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Musk was central in the 2024 presidential election, funneling more than $290 million into Trump’s presidential campaign and hosting town halls in swing states. He proudly referred to himself as “Dark MAGA,” and famously gave away a $1 million check to a rallygoer selected at random after they signed a petition supporting a PAC he created.

During the first year of Trump’s second term, he played a key role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which became notorious for gutting federal agencies and granting tech bros in their late teens and early twenties access to the personal data of millions of Americans.

Elon Musk's DOGE project was short-lived. But the aftermath lives on. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

When Musk’s special government employee status expired, so did his band of tech bros—and his close relationship with Trump. The two men famously feuded on X after Musk publicly opposed Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Their spat reached a fever pitch when the world’s richest man accused Trump of appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files—which, of course, he did.

The frenemies later reunited at Charlie Kirk’s funeral in September 2025.

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