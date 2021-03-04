Trump Issues Rambling Statement Insisting He Doesn’t Care About the Wall Street Journal
MAR-A-LAGO MUSINGS
Former President Donald Trump has fired off a rambling statement from his new home at Mar-a-Lago, blaming everyone but himself for Republicans’ election losses and insisting that he doesn’t care what The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board writes. After the paper ran an editorial urging Republicans to move on from the losing incumbent, Trump said the editorial page is only concerned with fighting for globalist causes and RINOs. “Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal,” he wrote. “They have lost great credibility.”
Just a day after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he’d “absolutely” back Trump in 2024, Trump used his statement to blame Kemp, state Republicans and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for losing both Senate seats in Georgia. Kemp failed to suppress “Get Out The Vote” efforts, while McConnell shot his party in the foot by failing to pass $2,000 stimulus checks before the election, Trump wrote.