Trump Lashes Out at Protesters

Less than an hour after wishing Americans a Happy Easter on Sunday, President Donald Trump lashed out at protesters who’d demanded to see his tax returns a day earlier. “I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?” he wrote on Twitter. On Saturday, thousands across the country took to the streets to urge him to disclose his tax returns, something most of his White House predecessors have done and he had promised to do during his campaign. At least 20 people were arrested in Saturday’s protests, and clashes broke out between critics and supporters of the president. To Trump, however, the protests were not indicative of any public discontent – they were paid. “Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!” he wrote.
