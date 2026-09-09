 Skip to main content
I WAS THERE!

Trump Unravels in 476-Word Rant Over Jaw-Dropping 9/11 Lie

The octogenarian president went on the attack.

By Cameron Adams

Donald Trump has exploded in a lengthy social media tirade after being called out for a questionable claim about being personally caught up in the chaos of 9/11.

The 80-year-old president was speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, when he said, “The United States Steel Building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down.”

He then went on to describe how he was rescued by firefighters from a building just yards from the Twin Towers.

The senior president did not clarify when the alleged incident occurred.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance, U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on the day of a ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 11, 2024.

Donald Trump at a 9/11 memorial in 2024.

Mike Segar/REUTERS

“We thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen—big, strong guys, and I’m not the smallest guy in the world—they grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here!’ And they literally lifted me up,” Trump said.

“This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself’—but they were amazing. But they thought it was coming down. It didn’t come down.”

Donald Trump photo illustration
PRESIDENTIAL FABULIST

Trump Tells Jaw-Dropping Lie About Being ‘Rescued’ on 9/11

Farrah Tomazin

Trump was in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at the time of the attacks. That building is two and a half miles away from the World Trade Center and the U.S. Steel Building he mentioned—now One Liberty Plaza.

In a 476-word Truth Social screed on Tuesday evening, Trump insisted he was at the World Trade Center, but was not specific about the timing. He then filled his social media feed with more images and videos linking him to the 9/11 attacks.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post about 9/11.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post about 9/11.

Truth Social

“Well, I don’t think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers,” Trump claimed.

“Everything I said was exactly accurate.”

Trump also included a video, which, according to USA Today, is from an interview on Sept. 13, 2001, where he speaks to reporters, saying he had just been down to Ground Zero and that it was “a disaster.”

Play Video

His post said, “I was there as soon as the Law allowed.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checked Trump’s Tuesday claims, saying there was “no evidence he was whisked out of any building.”

The epic Truth Social post also saw Trump insult a regular foe, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom the president calls “Maggot Hagerman.”

Last month, the publication broke the story that Trump would not be at Ground Zero in New York for the 25th anniversary memorial, but at the Pentagon, as politicians and public officials are barred from making speeches at the site.

Trump barked, “Maggot knows that this is a lie! I have been to the New York solemn ceremony numerous times, and nobody speaks.”

donald trump
HIT A NERVE

White House Melts Down When Confronted Over Trump’s 9/11 Lie

Erkki Forster

He added, “Certainly I would not want to violate that, even if I could. I speak enough, and it just so happens that the strong request was made for me to be at the Pentagon instead, with VP Vance handling our Administration’s representation in New York.”

The president did not clarify who made the request, and his comments do not align with what the vice president said last week. “We just decided as a team that I would go to New York for 9/11, and the president would stay here in D.C. to commemorate what happened at the Pentagon, because that was a critical part of the tragedy of 9/11 as well,” Vance said when asked why Trump was not going to be at Ground Zero.

Play Video

After more insults aimed at the reporter who co-wrote the hit book Regime Change, including calling her “unattractive both inside and out,” Trump repeated, “Again, speeches are not made at the New York event and, even if they were, I never asked to speak.”

Trump also posted a photo of himself outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 18, 2001, taken by Todd Maisel.

Donald Trump outside the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 18, 2001.

Donald Trump outside the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 18, 2001.

Truth Social/Getty

Trump then shared a video from an interview with a German reporter, filmed on Sept. 13, 2001, where he said, “I just went to what they call Ground Zero.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it—the devastation, the human life that’s been just wasted for no reason whatsoever. It is a terrible scene. It’s a terrible sight,” he added.

As part of his Truth Social 9/11 spree, he posted an NBC interview he also did on Sept. 13. He posted the same 22-second clip from the interview twice, as well as a version running for three minutes. He also posted an undated photo alongside recovery workers.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the New York Times for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW