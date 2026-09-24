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THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM

Trump Lawyer Alina Habba, 42, to Marry Turkish Billionaire, 29

The president’s one-time personal attorney divorced her millionaire second husband earlier this year.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon.

The Daily Beast/Getty/Miller Holding

By Josh Fiallo

One of President Donald Trump’s top personal attorneys is getting married for the third time this weekend, this time to a billionaire 13 years her junior.

Alina Habba, 42, is set to tie the knot with Turhan Mildon, 29, a member of a powerful business dynasty in Turkey that is a close ally of the country’s right-wing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Daily Mail revealed the couple’s wedding plans Thursday, reporting that Habba, a New Jersey native who divorced her millionaire second husband in March and promptly moved near Mar-a-Lago, was spotted out with her fiancé in Palm Beach the night before.

President Donald Trump (L) listens as White House Presidential Counselor Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Habba is a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump had Alina Habba sworn in as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey in an Oval Office ceremony, but she didn’t manage to get confirmed in the role.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Photographed on Habba’s left ring finger was a “gigantic diamond believed to be at least 23 carats,” the Mail reports. She was also snapped carrying a pink ostrich Hermès Birkin bag with an estimated price tag of $30,000—one of many designer bags Mildon has reportedly gifted her.

The Mail reports that the couple arrived in a black Mercedes G-Class SUV to dine at The Polo Room, where steaks run up to $175 and a martini costs as much as $34.

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The report did not disclose where Habba, who has described herself as a devout Catholic, and Mildon will tie the knot. However, the tabloid cites sources as saying that the ceremony is expected to have significant security because its guest list includes top members of the Trump administration and “foreign heads of state,” though it did not name anyone.

Trump, 80, is unlikely to attend. On Saturday he is scheduled to fly to Knoxville, Tennessee, to attend a 12 p.m. EST college football game between top-ranked Texas and Tennessee. Trump did not attend his son Don Jr.’s wedding to second bride Bettina Anderson in May, though he did attend Stephen and Katie Miller’s wedding in the final year of his first term.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend a ceremony held by U.S. President Donald Trump to award posthumously the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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Habba and Mildon, who divorced his first wife in 2024, reportedly met this year at an event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where Mildon is a donor. The Mail reports that he is a “hit” with Habba’s young children, Chloe and Luke, whom she had during her first marriage with the attorney Matthew Eyet.

“They adore him,” a source told the Mail. “They even play Nerf Blaster gun fights with him.”

Mildon was married for three years to Betul Gursoy, who also hails from a wealthy and influential Turkish family, but they did not have any kids.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Alina Habba, Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, places a MAGA jacket on the podium as she speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City.

Alina Habba stumped for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2024.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Mail reports that Habba and Mildon intend to live together in Florida, where they have spent “a lot of time together” since meeting this year.

Habba became a MAGA favorite when she became Trump’s personal attorney between his first and second presidential terms. She briefly served as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, but a federal appeals court ruled that Trump’s appointment of her was unlawful.

More recently, she was rumored to be a favorite to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, but she downplayed that speculation in a statement last month.

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Josh Fiallo
Josh FialloBreaking News Reporter

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