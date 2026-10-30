TOO SOON? Trump Lawyers Tear Into Judge a Day After His Death The president’s attorneys accused the late justice of repeatedly getting it wrong as they fight to erase Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s attorneys launched a scathing attack against a federal judge just a day after the 92-year-old justice had died.

Alvin Hellerstein’s death on Wednesday did not prevent Trump’s team from leveling another attack at him for blocking efforts to transfer the president’s hush-money proceedings into federal jurisdiction. Hellerstein died of natural causes surrounded by his family at the age of 92.

The attorneys accused Hellerstein and Manhattan prosecutors of having “grasped for different, meritless reasons to wrongly deny President Trump—the chief federal officer—a federal forum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's conviction concerns payments over his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“But the district court got it wrong again, this time after taking ten months to issue its decision,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hellerstein refused a transfer request from the president’s team in September 2024, and then again this August after appellate judges ordered another review.

Trump’s lawyers argue he benefits from a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity even though it was issued in July 2024, after his trial.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

His attorneys say that prosecutors used protected evidence concerning his presidential duties, and that they therefore have grounds to challenge his state-level convictions at the federal level.

Play Video

But Hellerstein rejected those arguments. He found that neither the underlying conduct nor the disputed evidence warranted protection because concealing an alleged extramarital affair isn’t technically a president’s official responsibility.

Jurors in Manhattan convicted Trump of 34 felonies in May 2024.

The records disguised payments to Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, who provided pornstar Stormy Daniels with $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to keep her account of a sexual encounter with the president quiet.

Trump denies wrongdoing and the encounter. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register