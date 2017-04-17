Trump Looks to Toss H-1B Lottery System

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Axios
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday calling for the end of America’s lottery system for H-1B work visas in favor of a merit-based system, Axios reports. The “Buy American, Hire American” order will look to scrap the existing visa application system, which enters applicants into a lottery for limited number of visas. The executive order will not be able to change the number of visas awarded annually, however. The executive order will also reportedly call on the U.S. trade representative and the Commerce Department to cut back on exceptions to “Buy American” laws.