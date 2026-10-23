WHAT A GENT Trump Loses It Over Female Reporter’s Embarrassing Question The president, 80, has a habit of attacking female reporters.

President Donald Trump launched into a rant about a female reporter’s looks after she questioned him about a disgusting campaign ad by a Republican gubernatorial hopeful.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is vying to become Ohio’s governor, has launched a personal ad against his challenger, Democrat Amy Acton. It dredges up Acton’s past, which included the sexual abuse she faced from her stepfather.

It was condemned across the political spectrum, with some notable exceptions. Vice President JD Vance effectively defended it, while Trump has fawned over it.

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On Thursday, Trump, 80, was grilled about the ad outside the White House after he had already defended it in a bizarre Truth Social rant.

ABC Correspondent Karen Travers. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Trump was in the Hawkeye State stumping for Senate hopeful Ashley Hinson, who tangled herself up over the ad. In an interview with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, she called it “disgusting,” and added that Vance defending it was a “ridiculous” decision.

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Soon after, she backtracked, making sure to point out she didn’t call the vice president “ridiculous.”

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ABC News’ Karen Travers, 48, grilled Trump on the about-face before he headed off to rally for Hinson.

“Why are you defending it?” she asked.

“I’m defending it because I know that if that ad were about my mother, you would love it,” the president responded. “You would love every inch of it.”

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Later, at the rally, Trump brought up the questions he faced over his support for the spot.

“I had one woman from ‘ABC Fake News,’ one of the worst of all. I think ABC is the most crooked of all. You know, it’s funny. They spend all this money on, uh, PR, you know, to try and — ‘This is ABC News,’” he rambled. “They’re the worst. Total fake news, all of ’em. They’re all no good.”

He then turned to a female reporter’s looks, without name-checking Travers.

“But anyway, this woman starts screaming. I recognize her immediately—not a particularly attractive person, inside or out. In fact, I just am amazed that these people can be reporters or anchors. She’s screaming. She’s a nasty person. I’ve had a lot of problems with her. Fake [unintelligible]. She goes, ‘You should tell him to take it down immediately!’ Why? ‘Cause it’s such a good ad?” he ranted.

Travers has not responded publicly.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the U.N. CNN

This is not the first time Trump has attacked a female journalist. In fact, just minutes before he attacked Travers as a “stupid person” for asking about Russia, he melted down at his frequent target, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, outside the White House.

Trump grew increasingly testy as Collins, 34, repeatedly pressed him about his decision to waive sanctions against Russia, until he finally snapped.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he snarled at Collins. “You’re a dummy. You’re a low-IQ person. You’re a dummy, and you work for CNN.”

Earlier this month, Trump lashed out at two female reporters less than 10 minutes apart after they asked him simple questions.

It happened as he spoke to reporters outside the White House before heading to Nebraska for a rally.

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Trump first locked horns with CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes, 52, after she asked why he was encouraging his supporters to vote by mail in a video he posted on Truth Social despite his long-running efforts to undermine the method.

The president jabbed a finger at Cordes and barked, “You are fake news!”

He then moved down the line of reporters, reaching CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes 10 minutes later. She pressed him on his slipping approval ratings among a demographic that helped propel him to victory in the last election.

“Oh, I’m doing great, no, no,” the president insisted, before once again pointing his finger and saying, “You got my polls—you’re fake news.”

“You’re CNN. You’re fake news,” he repeated.

He then turned his fire back on Holmes, barking, “No, CNN poll numbers are fake, and your whole outfit is fake, and so are you.”

The White House has been approached for comment.

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