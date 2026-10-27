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STUPID’S ARROW

Trump Makes Bizarre Boast About Rescuing Men’s Love Lives

Love is in the air this midterm season.

By Harry Thompson

Donald Trump has claimed he is saving marriages.

The 80-year-old president was speaking at a midterm campaign rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on behalf of embattled Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday, when he made a bizarre brag about the stock market.

“Since the election, the stock market has set 88 all-time record highs,” he said. “Think of that, that’s much less than two years. You know, we’re still—believe it or not—we’re still much less than two years. Nobody thought we could do it this quickly. I didn’t even think we could do it this quickly.

US President Donald Trump and incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) on stage during a midterm election campaign rally for Hyde-Smith, at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump was supporting Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

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“Your 401s are 60 percent higher. So when you go to vote, and when you’re thinking about voting for Cindy—but maybe if there can be anybody in this room, I doubt it. But if you have any doubt, before you go and vote, pick up your 401(k)s and check it out.

“You see that you have made more money than you’ve ever made in your entire life: 60 percent, 65 percent, 58 percent.”

Stock markets have indeed climbed under Trump, but brutally high prices for gas and groceries have offset much of the benefit, sparking an affordability crisis for everyday Americans.

US President Donald Trump throws a MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The GOP is facing a blue wave come Nov. 3.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

And despite his preferred talking points, like 401(k)s and the S&P 500, Americans aren’t buying it.

A CNBC All-America Economic Survey published last week put his economic approval rating way down at 34 percent, 31 points underwater.

“People are telling me right now, my wife is in love with me,” Trump continued, claiming to be telling the tale of an unidentified man he spoke to in an unspecified location at an unspecified time. “She thinks I’m like a great investor.

“‘Sir, my wife finally loves me. She thinks I’m a genius investor.’ ‘Darling, you’re really good at this, aren’t you?’ ‘Yes, darling. Yeah, we’re up 64 percent.’ Right?

Supporters react as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump said the economy is doing great.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“They didn’t do a damn thing. I always talk about the policeman from New York. He said: ‘Oh, my wife, she always hated my financial ability. Now she thinks I’m a genius.’

“But you gotta look at your 401, you know. They say, oh, Trump mentions this, that we have the highest stock market we’ve ever had. That means jobs, that means income, that means all these things.”

Trump has rolled out his New York police officer yarn before.

Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump is trying to drum up support ahead of the midterms, which are expected to be a referendum on his first two years.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

At a rally as part of his “affordability and economy tour” in Corpus Christi, Texas, in February, Trump spoke about an officer whose wife “treated him like a dog.”

“I have a policeman,” he said. “This wonderful, tough policeman from New York. He’s taking good care of us. And he said: ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better.’

“[I asked] why? ‘My wife thought I was a loser. Financially, I couldn’t make any money because my 401(k) was dying for years, and now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, sir.’

“This is a big, tough cop,” Trump said again. “He said, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she thinks I’m a financial genius.’”

Trump’s visit to Mississippi is the latest on his tour of deep red states, the latest suggestion that Republicans are playing defense on home turf.

Hyde-Smith is still expected to beat Democratic nominee Scott Colom, but his party is sensing an opportunity to shake things up.

Members of the audience listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Empty seats abounded in the images from the Corinth rally.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

It didn’t help Trump’s turnout, however, with images from the rally showing rows of empty seats inside the Crossroads Arena.

The night went sideways when a heckler was heard saying “Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”

That same CNBC poll found that, just days before the midterms on Nov. 3, the issue that matters most to Americans is corruption, at 36 percent. The cost of groceries was second.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more information about the stories Trump told.

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Harry Thompson
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