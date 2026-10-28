WARPATH Trump Makes Bonkers Demand in Revenge for Dem Election Stunt The president is demanding that a Democratic candidate be removed from ballots less than a week before Election Day.

Donald Trump is demanding that Alaska remove Democratic Senate hopeful Mary Peltola’s name from ballots.

The bombshell order follows a report by The New York Times that revealed Peltola’s campaign staff was partly involved in recruiting a candidate with a similar name to her top Republican challenger, Dan Sullivan, to join the race as a potential spoiler.

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“It has just been determined that the Democrats in Alaska illegally searched for, and recruited, a man named Dan Sullivan to run against our distinguished Republican Senator, Dan Sullivan, in order to defraud, confuse, and obfuscate the Election,” Trump wrote Wednesday. “Mary Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done, A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, and Dan Sullivan should be allowed to run without either Mary Peltola or FAKE Dan Sullivan on the Ballot.”

The most recent New York Times/Sienna poll showed Rep. Mary Peltola leading Republican Incumbent Sen. Sullivan by 7 points. Kerry Tasker/Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The Times reports that an Ohio Democratic operative, Jerid Kurtz, allegedly ringheaded the effort to recruit multiple candidates to join the field, calling himself “Zane” when meeting with prospective candidates. Text messages obtained by the Times show Peltola campaign staff referring to him as “our friend” and “Jarid” when requesting updates on the project.

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The Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee denied a role in the alleged scheme.

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Reached for comment, the Peltola campaign emailed the Daily Beast: “Mary got in this race because Alaskans deserve a champion who is fighting to lower their costs and put Alaska first, and no tweet or threat from any DC politician will keep her away from that fight. The Alaskans for Mary campaign has no involvement with either Sullivan campaign.”

Trump has repeatedly called for the Alaska Senate race results to be nullified if the incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. Donald Trump/Truth Social

One of the 12 insiders Times cited, former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios, tried to retract her statements supporting the investigation before the story was published.

The plan itself is not considered illegal under national election law.

Trump’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block the results of the Alaska race if Sen. Sullivan lost. Following the investigation, Trump has called for a more extreme measure in a series of Truth Social posts.

The incumbent Sen. Sullivan has yet to comment on the bombshell investigation by the New York Times. Kerry Tasker/Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

“In Alaska, I don’t think Mary Peltola, after perpetrating such a terrible scheme, should be allowed to run, because this is ELECTION FRAUD,” Trump wrote in one post. “The Democrats cheated!”

In June, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that it had no basis to remove Dan J. Sullivan from the ballot.

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Trump has accused the Democrat staffers of perjury for their testimony in that case.

“Mary Peltola, should be removed from the Ballot and prosecuted — So should the FAKE Dan Sullivan. Nothing else will do! This behavior in our Elections cannot be allowed to continue,” Trump wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

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