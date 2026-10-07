ANTI-ANNIE ATTACKS Trump Makes Desperate Bid to Drag Darline Graham to Victory The president is trying to avoid brutal humiliation in a deep red state. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is growing increasingly desperate to avoid a jaw-dropping upset in South Carolina for his handpicked candidate, Darline Graham.

Trump, who pushed Graham to run for the Senate seat previously held by her late brother Lindsey, posted again about the South Carolina race on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time he shared an attack ad accusing Graham’s opponent Dr. Annie Andrews of supporting gender affirming care for minors and men in women’s sports.

It’s his second social media post going after Andrews this week after he called her “Trannie” in a nasty post on Monday, as Republican groups are suddenly diverting millions of dollars to the once safe GOP seat in the final stretch.

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While multiple ratings show the race in the deep red state will likely remain in Republican hands, it has shifted toward Andrews and polling has tightened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump shared the ad by Security is Strength PAC on Wednesday that’s titled “We Can’t Trust Annie Andrews.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The bizarre ad shows a man in a skirt and heels walking through a grocery store and a young child looking nervous as the narrator hurls accusations at Andrews.

It uses a similar line to an anti-transgender ad Trump used during the 2024 campaign, claiming she’s for “they/them.”

Trump posts an attack ad against South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews as Republicans panic over the state of the race. Truth Social

When the ad first came out, Andrews, who has focused her campaign largely on affordability and is on a “patients and prices tour” this week, fired back on X by reminding viewers of the high cost of living by asking: “Why are the grocery prices blurred out?”

On Monday, Trump also ranted about her and used an anti-trans slur in a post multiple times, writing, “Trannie is not for South Carolina.”

Andrews, who is not transgender but is a pediatrician and a mother of three, dismissed the president’s attacks as a distraction in an interview with a local station and argued she would remain focused on the issues impacting South Carolina.

“I’m in this race to fight for my patients, my three kids, and South Carolina,” she also wrote on X. “And I’m going to work with anyone to put South Carolina first, because lowering costs and making life better for families across our state is going to take all of us working together.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews as the race with Sen. Darline Graham tightens in South Carolina and Republicans begin to panic. Annie Andrews/Handout via REUTERS

The Daily Beast asked Andrews’ campaign for reaction to the president’s latest post focused on her.

The Trump attacks come as the Senate Leadership Fund, which works to elect Republicans to the Senate, moved to put $5 million into the South Carolina race to help prop up Graham.

Sen. Darline Graham waves as she walks in the Lexington Health Irmo Okra Strut Parade in Irmo, S.C., on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Its first ad attacking Andrews also went up on Wednesday, according to tracking by Ad Impact. The spot follows on the same Republican anti-transgender theme, focusing on men in women’s locker rooms and tax dollars on sex-change drugs.

The increased focus on the race in South Carolina comes as two polls last month showed Graham with just a one-point lead in a state Trump won in 2024 by nearly 18 points.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted the race from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican” two weeks ago.

But the president has gone all in for Graham. First, he encouraged South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint her to serve the remainder of her brother’s term after he died unexpectedly over the summer. He then backed her to run for a full six-year term despite her never having run for public office.

When the GOP primary went to a runoff, the president rushed down to campaign for her in South Carolina to help her secure the nomination against conservative Rep. Ralph Norman, despite fierce accusations of nepotism and that she was only appointed to the seat because she was Graham’s younger sister and would remain loyal to the president.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register