Trump Melts Down After Embarrassing Rally Crowds Are Exposed

President Donald Trump has lashed out over his dwindling rally crowds after reports showed they are not what they used to be.
Trump, 80, used to have Republicans in a chokehold, but now it looks like the MAGA icon himself is choking. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that his rally in ruby-red Mobile, Alabama, was less than packed, before analysis by the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp laid bare just how bad the problem is.
Trump responded in a rage.
“My Rally crowds and enthusiasm are unbelievable! Nobody has ever seen anything like it,” he insisted.
His brag went on: “We are flipping races all over the place. The Fake News knows it, but they don’t want to be truthful with their viewers. It’s all happening! The Dumocrats never counted on this. Thanks you to the great Networks that are covering the Rallies in full. They are being rewarded with BIG RATINGS. Watch for the ‘Midterm Surprise!’”