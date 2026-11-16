BREAKING BAD Trump Melts Down at Female Reporter for Cornering him on Air Chaos The president ranted about the White House when questioned about his priorities.

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since a nationwide ground stop and spent it attacking a woman reporter and rambling about White House renovations.

Trump said he takes no responsibility for the chaos at airports.

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This story is developing and will be updated.

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