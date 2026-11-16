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BREAKING BAD

Trump Melts Down at Female Reporter for Cornering him on Air Chaos

The president ranted about the White House when questioned about his priorities.

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since a nationwide ground stop and spent it attacking a woman reporter and rambling about White House renovations.

Trump said he takes no responsibility for the chaos at airports.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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